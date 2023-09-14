WELLSVILLE — The Allegany-Limestone football team seems to be getting up to speed quickly with the eight-man game.
The Gators rolled to 3-0 with their latest victory in runaway fashion, beating Wellsville 58-0 on the Lions’ home field. The win came just five days after a 42-36 win over Red Jacket in Allegany.
Mat Burnett had an ultra-effective night running the ball for A-L, taking 19 carries for 254 yards (13.4 per carry) and six touchdowns, including a 62-yard run.
“Another great win for our guys,” A-L coach Marcus Grove said. “We’re building momentum and learning how to play in this eight-man league.
“It was a short turnaround, playing on Saturday and again on Thursday. A lot of guys were sore coming into tonight and we asked them to push through that soreness and we couldn’t have asked for a better team performance.”
Quarterback Michael Frederick had another strong running game with 10 rushes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Kevin Edwards-Hardy also scored a touchdown run.
On defense, Zane Gleason had a team-high 7.5 tackles, Edwards-Hardy had 6.5 tackles and both Gleason and Edwards-Hardy grabbed interceptions. Devon Bish made six tackles, including four sacks.
Pembroke 42,
Bolivar-Richburg 14BOLIVAR — Buoyed by big plays, Pembroke (3-0) kept its hold atop the Section 5 8-Man league.
Tyson Totten paced Pembroke with eight carries for 173 yards and four touchdowns, the longest being a 56-yard carry to make it a 35-0 lead before halftime.
Caleb Felski scored the Dragons’ other two touchdowns, running six times for 98 yards, most of them on a 76-yard run to the end zone in the second quarter.
Despite the loss, B-R (2-1) finished the night with solid rushing numbers, led by Tavyn MacDonell, who had 19 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Kingston Loucks also scored a rushing touchdown and Caden Allen added 13 rushes for 58 yards. But the Wolverines’ passing attack did not take off, with Allen limited to 4-of-13 for 24 yards and three interceptions.
MacDonell led the B-R defense with seven tackles.
AT BOLIVAR
Pembroke 14 21 7 0 — 42
B-R 0 0 6 8 — 14
First Quarter
Pembroke — Tyson Totten 20 run; Sean Pustulka kick, 7-0
Pembroke — Totten 32 run; Pustulka kick, 14-0
Second Quarter
Pembroke — Caleb Felski 76 run; Pustulka kick, 21-0
Pembroke — Felski 4 run; Pustulka kick, 28-0
Pembroke — Totten 56 run; Pustulka kick, 35-0
Third Quarter
Pembroke — Totten 42 run; Pustulka kick, 42-0
Bolivar-Richburg — Tavyn MacDonell 5 run; 42-6
Fourth Quarter
Bolivar-Richburg — Kingston Loucks 10 run; Caden Allen pass from Loucks, 42-14
TEAM STATISTICS
Pembroke B-R
First Downs 12 17
Rushes-Yards 25-281 41-244
Passing Yards 33 24
Comp-Att-Int 2-4-0 4-13-3
Total Offense 314 268
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 7-45
Punts-Avg 0-0 2-5
Total Plays 29 54
AT WELLSVILLE
A-L 24 6 16 12 — 58
Wellsville 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Allegany-Limestone — Mat Burnett 24 run; Kevin Edwards-Hardy run, 8-0
Allegany-Limestone — Michael Frederick 18 run; Dylan Schultz pass from Michael Frederick; 16-0
Allegany-Limestone — Burnett 62 run; Edwards-Hardy run, 24-0
Second Quarter
Allegany-Limestone — Burnett 5 run; run failed, 30-0
Third Quarter
Allegany-Limestone — Burnett 20 run; Edwards-Hardy run, 38-0
Allegany-Limestone — Edwards-Hardy 3 run; Schultz pass from Frederick, 46-0
Fourth Quarter
Allegany-Limestone — Burnett 4 run; pass failed, 52-0
Allegany-Limestone — Burnett 2 run; run failed, 58-0
TEAM STATISTICS
A-L Wellsville
First Downs 21 6
Rushes-Yards 43-415 25-56
Passing Yards 38 39
Comp-Att-Int 2-5-0 9-20-2
Total Offense 453 95
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 5-37
Punts-Avg 1-21 5-31
Total Plays 48 45