FREDONIA — A day after losing 6-3 to Fredonia at home, the Allegany-Limestone baseball team got revenge over the same Hillbillies on the road Thursday.
A-L scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed en route to a 7-5 victory over Fredonia in CCAA Div. I play, securing the Gators’ first league win.
A.J. Riordan (two RBI), Caleb Strade (RBI) and Andy Maguire (double) had two hits each for the Gators (2-4, 1-3).
A-L’s Evan Johnson struck out five with four walks, pitching into the sixth before Eric Furlong closed out the win.
Fredonia’s Micah Davis had two hits, including a double, with two RBI.
“We came out and swung the bats very well with six runs in the first two innings. From 1-9 we’re starting to really swing the bats and put pressure on them.
But I can’t say enough about the outing we got from Evan. He threw a lot of curveballs and off-speed pitches to keep them off-balance for 5⅔ innings. And Eric Furlong came in and pitched to contact to close it out. Our defense played well with only one error.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 22, Friendship/Scio 0, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Landon Barkley, James Margeson and David Baldwin combined for a five-inning no-hitter for Bolivar-Richburg (4-3).
Reiss Gaines went 4-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored for the Wolverines, who also got three hits each from Aydin Sisson (four RBI, four runs) and James Margeson (three RBI).
Friendship/Scio fell to 1-4.
ECIC III
Pioneer 7, Cheektowaga 2
ARCADE — Cole Rhodus went 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to pace Pioneer (5-1).
Brody Ludwig kept Cheektowaga in check with 11 strikeouts and two walks over six innings before Cole Rhodus tossed a scoreless seventh.
“Our sophomore, Brody Ludwig, it was his second dominant (outing),” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “He had 11 strikeouts in six innings and in his first two starts, he has no earned runs in 13 innings and struck out 26 and only walked two. He’s been outstanding early on.”
WEDNESDAY
CCAA III
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 10, Randolph 6
RANDOLPH — Camden Young went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-2) to its first win.
Payton Bradley and D.J. Szata combined to hold Randolph to two hits, allowing just four earned runs on a combined 14 strikeouts. CLV pulled ahead with five runs in the top of the first and while Randolph cut the lead to 7-6 through the fourth, the T-Wolves tossed scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh innings with Szata on in relief.
For Randolph, Payton Slade had a hit, two runs and an RBI.