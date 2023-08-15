Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY DOWNPOURS ACROSS WESTERN NEW YORK THROUGH THIS EVENING... Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of Western New York through 9 p.m. Rainfall amounts will vary, with rainfall amounts in excess of 1.5 inches possible at some locations. Heavy rainfall can cause ponding of water on roadways, especially in urban areas or areas with poor drainage. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for poor visibility in heavy rainfall. Remember, never drive across a flooded roadway since the water may be deeper than it looks. Turn around, don't drown.