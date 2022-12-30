ALLEGANY — A 10-point first-quarter deficit was not enough to derail a perfect start to the 2022-23 season for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team Friday night.
The Gators trailed Warren 16-6 near the end of the first quarter on the second day of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Holiday Showcase; by halftime it was a one-score game. The Gators pushed Warren to overtime thanks to late tying baskets from Gabe Ramadhan and Andrew Giardini, then owned the extra period by a 15-6 margin to secure a 70-61 victory.
“They’re tough,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said of Warren. “They’ve got five guys that can step out and shoot it, you’ve got to defend from 20 feet in at all five positions. They’re a tough guard. I thought we did a pretty good job. (In the) first quarter, I thought we let them get loose a little bit too much; after that, I thought we did a pretty good job. Mike Frederick did a great job on (Tommy Nyquist). That kid is as good a point guard as I’ve seen in this area in a long, long time.”
Frederick also led the Gators (6-0) with 18 points (12 in second half and overtime) and grabbed seven rebounds. A-L had four double-digit scorers and assists on 17 of its 22 field goals.
Ramadhan marked 15 points — including a deep, game-tying 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining in the fourth — with eight assists and six rebounds.
Named the A-L Player of the Game by the tournament organizers, Carson Kwiatkowski scored 14 points for the Gators on four 3-pointers, including eight overtime points.
Anthony DeCapua added 11 points and Giardini had 11 rebounds and four assists.
“Just making shots, a little adjustment on the pick and roll, Giardini made some really great decisions on the short roll when they were hard-hedging and set up a bunch of guys,” Anderson said of A-L’s offensive improvement through the game.
“Gabe’s deep 3 at the end of the fourth was huge and then CK in overtime was outstanding. These guys typically shoot really well, I don’t think we shot great these last two days, but the fourth quarter and overtime, it showed up so that was a good time for it.”
Giardini exited the game after a tying put-back with 31 seconds remaining. He drew a foul on the made basket for a potential three-point play, but exited to the sideline as he was treated with ice for an injury to his arm.
“He would have shot it if I would have let him, but we don’t know what it is yet,” Anderson noted. “We’ll probably find out in the next couple days.”
For Warren (5-3), Nyquist scored 17 points while Owen Becker (13 points), Brady Berdine (12 points) and Parks Ordiway (10 points) also reached double-digits.
It was the Dragons’ second heartbreaking loss in as many days after a 54-53 defeat against Salamanca on Thursday. Warren played two teams coming off New York state semifinal appearances last winter (Salamanca in Class C, A-L in B).
“I expected a good game, just like last night. I really expected a tough matchup with them,” Warren coach Jeff Berdine said. “I thought No. 20 (Frederick) really changed the momentum of the game with his aggressiveness both offensively and defensively. Didn’t do a good job tonight on the glass. We struggled when the shot went up, they did a good job getting second-chance points and I think that’s what really got them back into the game.”
Warren accepted the invitation to the DeCerbo Showcase to play these kinds of games, particularly against two defense-oriented teams.
“They’re similar to what we see in our region,” Berdine said. “We play in District 10 for a reason in the north and those teams are always competitive and very good defensively. So it’s good for us because they both played (good defense): Salamanca mixed some things up last night where tonight was strictly man-to-man and I really like us to get the work in against those. It was good going against a team that played good defense.”
The 70-61 score, albeit in overtime, marked A-L’s season-high for points scored and points allowed. The Gators had not surrendered 50 points to an opponent yet this year.
“I think both teams made tough shots,” Anderson said. “I think Warren’s really, really good and I kind of knew coming in we’re not going to hold them in the 40s, we’re going to have to find a way to score 60 against their defense. So luckily we were able to do that. It took an extra four minutes, but I’m really proud of the way the guys stepped up and handled everything today. Every guy that hit the floor was phenomenal.”
AT ALLEGANY Warren (61)
Ordiway 4 1-2 10, Berdine 5 2-5 12, Nyquist 6 2-4 17, Errett 1 0-0 2, Becker 4 5-5 13, Barnes 1 1-2 4, Hoffman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 11-17 61.
Allegany-Limestone (70)
Ramadhan 4 5-9 15, DeCapua 5 0-1 11, Kwiatkowski 4 2-3 14, Frederick 6 6-8 18, Truman 1 2-2 4, Furlong 0 1-2 1, Giardini 2 3-4 7, Conroy 0 0-1 0. Totals: 22 19-31 70. Warren 16 27 45 55 61 A-L 8 25 40 55 70
Three-point goals: Warren 4 (Ordiway, Nyquist, Barnes, Hoffman); A-L 7 (Kwiatkowski 4, Ramadhan 2, DeCapua). Total fouls: Warren 25, A-L 16. Fouled out: Darling (W), Hoffman (W), DeCapua (AL).