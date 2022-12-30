ALLEGANY — A 10-point first-quarter deficit was not enough to derail a perfect start to the 2022-23 season for the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team Friday night.

The Gators trailed Warren 16-6 near the end of the first quarter on the second day of the Joe DeCerbo Memorial Holiday Showcase; by halftime it was a one-score game. The Gators pushed Warren to overtime thanks to late tying baskets from Gabe Ramadhan and Andrew Giardini, then owned the extra period by a 15-6 margin to secure a 70-61 victory.

