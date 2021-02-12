ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua knocked four four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points, leading the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team to a season-opening 60-39 victory over Dunkirk Friday night.
Also for A-L (1-0) it its CCAA West I victory, Tyler Curran scored 15 points and added five assists with three steals. Hudson Kwiatkowski scored 14 points with nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
For Dunkirk (1-1), Carlito Villafane had nine points.
CCAA EAST I
Portville 53, Silver Creek 34
SILVER CREEK — Maxx Yehl scored 20 points with 21 rebounds, pacing Portville to a league victory in its season opener.
Also for the Panthers (1-0), Luke Petruzzi scored 17 points, Joe Long had five rebounds and Hunter Griffin added four steals and four assists.
“I was real proud of our effort,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “I thought the kids worked very hard and did a good job defensively. Our inside players did a good job on the glass. It was a nice way to start off on the right foot. Good way to start the season.”
Xyon Wolverton led Silver Creek (1-2, 0-1) with nine points.
CCAA EAST II
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 63, North Collins 57
NORTH COLLINS — Leading by 11 entering the fourth quarter, Cattaraugus-Little Valley held on for its first win, powered by 28 points on six 3-pointers from Josh Halterman.
Also for the T-Wolves (1-1), Johnny Visnesky scored 10 points, Gage Furl had 10 points and nine steals and Elijah Perkins grabbed eight rebounds.
Chris Smith scored 16 points for North Collins (0-1) and Derek Ebersole had 11.
“We took a big step,” CLV coach Josh Forster said. “We kind of gave a lead up that we had. But if this was last year we would have blown that lead. This was a big step for us.”
Ellicottville 85, Pine Valley 39
ELLICOTTVILLE — Seniors Leif Jimerson (5 steals, 5 assists) and Clayton Rowland (6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) scored 18 points each to pace Ellicottville in its season opener.
Wyatt Chudy added eight points, 12 rebounds and six steals, four assists and Logan Grinols scored 13 points with five assists and five steals.
Cordell Oakes led Pine Valley (0-1) with 14 points and Bryce Sercu had 10 points.
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 67, Fredonia 60
SALAMANCA — Lucus Brown scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a losing effort for Salamanca (0-2, 0-1).
Also for the Warriors, Jarod White posted a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds while Lucas McKenna had 14 points and Andy Herrick made nine assists.
Tyler Putney led Fredonia (2-0, 1-0) with 19 points. Mike Berg added 14 points, Ethan Fry had 13 and Gabe Schrader scored 12 for the Hillbillies.
“It’s a tough loss for us,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “Our kids played so hard against an outstanding team. Most importantly, we were way better than the other night. We lost the game at the foul line, and give them credit – they had two kids make big shots down the stretch when we were tied with 1:30 to go. We did a lot of things well tonight, and we have an opportunity to take some valuable lessons out of this.”
Southwestern 70, Olean 68
LAKEWOOD — Jason Brooks poured in 39 points for Olean, but it wasn’t enough to claim the Huskies’ first win of the season.
Brooks, who had 14 field goals including four 3-pointers, was the only Huskies player in double-figure scoring.
Aiden Kennedy led Southwestern with 21 points. Calvin Ricker added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Zishan Munir and Nate Johnson had 14 points each.
Olean trailed 41-31 at halftime. In the game’s final minute, the Huskies, trailing by two, forced a turnover and took a timeout with 4.8 seconds to play. But Olean’s shot at the tie didn’t go, dropping the Huskies to 0-2.
“Southwestern just came out and they were ready to play,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “They were aggressive, physical and we had a difficult time trying to stop them in the first half.
“(In the second half,) we gave ourselves a chance, got some rebounds and some steals. A couple times late in the game we had a chance to tie or go ahead and to their credit they responded every time.”
ECIC DIV. III
East Aurora 61, Pioneer 36
YORKSHIRE — Chris Keller had 15 points, Cam Pierrot had 13 and TJ Marsh added 10 for East Aurora. Pioneer fell to 0-2.
AT SILVER CREEK
Portville (53)
Mathes 1 0-0 2, Korsa 1 0-0 3, Griffin 3 0-0 7, Long 2 0-0 4, Petruzzi 6 0-2 17, Yehl 9 1-1 20. Totals: 22 1-3 53.
Silver Creek (34)
Kelly 1 0-0 2, Larson 1 0-0 2, Braidich 2 3-4 8, Woleben 3 0-0 8, Jamison 1 0-0 3, Wolverton 3 3-6 9, Fiegl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-10 34. Portville 15 30 39 53 SC 5 17 23 34
Three-point goals: Portville 8 (Petruzzi 5, Korsa, Griffin, Yehl); SC 4 (Braidich, Woleben 2, Jamison). Total fouls: Portville 7, SC 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT NORTH COLLINS
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (63)
Colton 2 0-0 5, Savidge 3 1-2 8, Perkins 3 1-3 7, Furl 2 0-2 5, Halterman 8 6-10 28, Visnesky 4 2-6 10. Totals: 22 10-23 63.
North Collins (57)
Klawinski 2 2-2 7, Ebersole 4 2-5 11, Teijeira 2 0-0 4, Warsaw 3 1-2 9, Smith 5 5-7 16, Luna 1 0-0 3, Fricano 3 0-0 7. Totals: 18 10-16 57. CLV 20 32 55 63 NC 11 26 44 57
Three-point goals: CLV 9 (Colton, Savidge, Furl, Halterman 6); NC 7 (Klawinski, Ebersole, Warsaw 2, Smith, Luna, Fricano). Total fouls: CLV 18, NC 17. Fouled out:
Fricano, Warsaw (NC).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Pine Valley (39)
Sercu 4 1-2 10, Gugliemi 3 0-0 8, Libby 3 0-0 6, Oakes 5 3-4 14, West 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 5-8 39.
Ellicottville (85)
Marsh 2 0-0 4, Jimerson 8 1-1 18, Dekay 2 0-0 4, Caldwell 3 0-0 6, Dietrich 4 0-0 8, Rowland 8 2-4 18, Chudy 3 2-4 8, Grinols 4 4-6 13, Palmatier 2 0-0 6. Totals: 36 9-15 85. PV 7 15 27 39 E’ville 21 36 61 85
Three-point goals: PV 4 (Sercu, Gugliemi 2, Oakes); E’ville 4 (Jimerson, Grinols, Palmatier 2). Total fouls: PV 12, E’ville 11. Fouled out: None.
JV: Ellicottville won.
AT ALLEGANY Dunkirk (39)
Lockett 3 0-0 6, Couser 0 2-4 2, Terry 1 1-1 3, Ortiz 3 2-4 8, Corsi 0 2-2 2, Brown 2 2-3 6, Villafane 3 0-0 9, Tell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 9-14 39.
Allegany-Limestoone (60)
Curran 4 6-6 15, Delong 1 1-2 4, Decapua 6 2-3 18, H. Kwiatkowski 6 1-3 14, Gustafson 1 0-0 2, M. Kwiatkowski 1 0-0 2, Brockel 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 10-14 60. Dunkirk 9 20 29 39 A-L 9 27 51 60
Three-point goals: Dunkirk 4 (Villafone 3, Tell); A-L 8 (Curran, Delong, Decapua 4, H. Kwiatkowski, Brockel). Total fouls: Dunkirk 11, A-L 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT SALAMANCA
Fredonia (67)
Gullo 1 4-4 7, Putney 8 2-3 19, Berg 5 3-4 14, Lemiszko 1 0-1 2, Fry 3 5-6 13, Schrader 5 0-0 12. Totals: 23 14-18 67.
Salamanca (60)
McKenna 7 0-0 14, Pond 2 0-3 4, Brown 7 5-6 24, Herrick 2 1-1 6, McLarney 0 1-2 1, White 4 3-10 11. Totals: 24 10-22 60. Fredonia 6 27 40 67 Salamanca 15 23 40 60
Three-point goals: Fred 7 (Fry 2, Schrader 2, Putney, Berg, Gullo); Sala 6 (Brown 5, Herrick). Total fouls: Fred 19, Sala 19. Fouled out: Brown, Pond (S).
JV: Fredonia won.
AT LAKEWOOD
Olean (68)
James 4 0-0 9, McClain 3 0-0 8, Brooks 15 5-10 39, Potter 3 0-0 7, Henzel 0 2-4 2, Hoffman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 28 7-14 68.
Southwestern (70)
Kennedy 9 1-3 21, Johnson 6 0-2 14, Ricker 8 1-6 17, Pannes 2 0-0 4, Munir 5 0-0 14. Totals: 30 2-11 70. Olean 17 31 50 68 Southwestern 18 41 56 70
Three-point goals: OHS 9 (Brooks 4, McClain 2, James, Potter); SW 8 (Kennedy 2, Johnson 2, Munir 4). Total fouls: OHS 18, SW 13. Fouled out: None.