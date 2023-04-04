ALLEGANY — The second time was the charm for the Allegany-Limestone baseball team.
The Gators attempted to take the field last Wednesday against Fillmore, but wound up being one of the many teams toward the end of the week that had to postpone due to rainy weather. They managed to forge their season debut on a nice, 65-degree day this week, however, and made the most of it.
Gavin Truman did most of the work in an A-L one-hitter and the Gators pulled away for a 12-2 five-inning, season-opening victory over Franklinville in non-league action on Tuesday.
Truman struck out five and walked two in four-plus frames, only faltering in a two-run second inning for the Panthers. Vin LaBella went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Andrew Giardini was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the second, A-L rattled off 10 runs over the next four innings to end the game early.
“It was nice to get out on the field finally,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “We’ve been out there, but it was nice to get out there and compete against somebody else. We got solid pitching from Gavin; we’re trying to build his pitch count up some. He was pretty solid other than some shakiness in the second, but we shook it off. We’ll just keep building from here.”
Bretton Blecha had the lone hit for Franklinville.
NON-LEAGUE
Powell County (Ky.) 13, Bolivar-Richburg 0, 5 innings
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Kyle Nickell tossed a perfect game as Powell County handed Bolivar-Richburg a season-opening loss.
Nickell struck out six without a blemish over five innings. He also went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Dylan Carter was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Pirates. Powell County plated eight first-inning runs en route to victory.
Caden Allen, after entering with just one out in the first, fanned nine with just one walk over 4 ⅔ innings for the Wolverines, who committed six errors.
“We just got off to a rough start,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Their pitcher was very good at mixing things up, spotting his pitches, and they made some nice plays behind him. Against good teams, you can’t make as many errors as we did today.
“(But) it’s early. Our goal down here is to get better each and tomorrow’s a new day. We did have some good things happen too, it wasn’t all negative.”
Wellsville 6, Chester (S.C.) 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Sophomore Karson Grover picked up his first varsity pitching victory, striking out seven over five innings to key Wellsville to its first win.
Grover and freshman Andrew Ordiway also collected their first varsity hits, with the latter adding an RBI sacrifice fly. Aidan Riley had two hits and two runs scored and Tyler Vogel ripped a triple off the centerfield fence for the Lions (1-1).
For Chester, Riley Darby went 2-for-4 and Wade Alley had a hit and an RBI.
“It’s nice to have a contribution from two young kids like that,” said Wellsville coach Tom Delahunt, whose team used a five-run second inning to take control. “The best thing about today was that we got exactly what we needed from Karson. (We have) four games in a row down here; going in, I wasn’t sure if we had enough pitching to get through (that). He gave us some length and our pitching is set up real nicely for the last two games because of what he gave us today.”
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Trinity (Ky.), 12, Friendship/Scio 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Kylie Hatfield, Allie Graham and Allie Barnett each notched three hits to key Trinity (Ky.).
Trinity pitching produced 12 strikeouts in a one-hit victory. Up 4-1 through five innings, the winners exploded for eight runs in the sixth to pull away.
Nevaeh Ross had the lone hit and run scored, in the fourth, for Friendship/Scio. Ross also took the loss, striking out seven while surrendering 11 hits, two walks and seven runs. F/S pitching allowed 16 hits in total.
F/S was scheduled to continue its Myrtle Beach trip today against Brookville (Ohio).