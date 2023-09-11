ALLEGANY — A 22-0 lead may not have been safe for the Allegany-Limestone football team in its home eight-man debut, but the Gators had an answer to a furious Red Jacket rally.
The Gators led 22-0 late in the second quarter, but Red Jacket slowly chipped away, trailing 30-30 entering the fourth quarter. Suddenly, A-L faced a tie game at 36-36 in the fourth but the Gators mounted a response, driving for the game-winning touchdown as Kevin Edwards-Hardy scored with seven seconds remaining for a 42-36 win.
A-L improved to 2-0 in the Section 5 8-Man league.
Quarterback Michael Frederick led the A-L rushing attack with 20 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Edwards-Hardy added 17 rushes for 65 yards and two scores. Mat Burnett had a 67-yard punt return for touchdown.
On defense, Frederick made six tackles and grabbed an interception, returning it 32 yards.
Edwards-Hardy made 7.5 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble. Zane Gleason and Gavin Straub had six tackles each.
A-L survived a potent rushing attack from Red Jacket as quarterback Micah Harshfield scored five touchdowns, all on the ground.
“Our guys handled a lot of adversity,” A-L coach Marcus Grove said, “and that’s something we talk about: you’re going to handle adversity on the football field and adversity in life and you’ve got to stand up and take back that adversity, overcome that rift.
“A couple things didn’t go our way, but our kids handled that adversity and punched in the game winning touchdown with seven seconds left in the game.”
SECTION 6 CLASS B1
Pioneer 44, South Park 12
BUFFALO — Coming off a 45-7 win over Kenmore East, Pioneer picked up another lopsided road league victory,
On South Park’s opening drive of the game, the Sparks drove to the Pioneer 5-yard line before Isaac Patt intercepted a pass in the end zone for a touchback. On the following drive, Pioneer went 80 yards on 19 plays, capped by a touchdown pass from Gavin Schwab to Nate Bull.
Dalton Giboo finished with a team-high 129 rushing yards on 16 carries, scoring twice. Schwab threw two touchdown passes (the other to Karter Giboo) and two two-point conversions. Also scoring rushing touchdowns were Isaac Platt and Drew Jedrzek.
Karter Giboo made six tackles to lead the Panthers, while Pioneer produced a formidable pass rush with Lane Dzienkonski recording four sacks and a tackle for loss and Sam Platt making five quarterback pressures.
“We caused a lot of havoc,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said, crediting Dzienkonski as “really the player of the game.”
Now 2-0, Pioneer faces Cheektowaga in its home opener on Friday.
“It’s nice to pick up two league wins and two road wins as well,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “Now we come back home against Cheektowaga, who’s a very talented team who we’re going to have to prepare very, very hard for.”
FRIDAY
Bolivar-Richburg 44, Wellsville 8
WELLSVILLE — Bolivar-Richburg rolled to its second straight road victory as running back Tavyn MacDonell reached the end zone four times.
MacDonell had 15 carries for 84 yards and four touchdowns. B-R quarterback Caden Allen led the Wolverines’ running game with 120 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Through the air, Allen completed 4-of-6 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, a seven-yard score by Maddox Davison.
For Wellsville, wide receiver JJ Howard had a big night with four catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than half of the Lions’ receiving yards as quarterback Brennen Geffers was 11-for-23 for 264 yards.
MacDonell was also credited for a team-high 4.5 tackles.