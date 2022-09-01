CUBA — Allegany-Limestone earned a four-set victory in its season-opening girls volleyball match, topping Cuba-Rushford.
A-L won 25-11, 25-16, 19-25, 25-13.
Bella Baldwin had 10 kills, Kyran Labella made 24 digs with eight aces, Serena Frederick had eight kills and Molly McCarthy had six kills for A-L (1-0).
For C-R (0-1), Lauren O’Keefe tallied four aces, four kills and four digs while Kendall Tompkins had seven aces and 11 assists and Bri Green had four kills and two blocks.
“It was kind of a typical first match,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “Allegany played really well, I thought they did a lot of good things.
“It was a good first match against a solid team and I’m looking forward to taking steps after that.”
NON-LEAGUE Clymer/Sherman 3, Ellicottville 0
SHERMAN — Ellicottville lost its season-opening match to Clymer/Sherman, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12.
Natalee Leiper had five kills, 10 digs and four blocks for the Eagles (0-1) while Allison Rowland had three kills and 16 digs. Dalayla Alexander had two kills and nine digs and Ande Northrup had two kills and five assists.
Pioneer 3, Mount St. Mary 1
TONAWANDA — After losing the first set, Pioneer took the next three in a season-opening win, 16-25, 25-12, 25-15, 26-24.
GIRLS TENNIS Frewsburg 4, Olean 1
FREWSBURG — Bryanne Cowels and Lina Chauhdry won at second doubles for Olean (0-1).
The second-doubles match included two tiebreakers, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-3).
Frewsburg took the other four matches, including straight-sets singles wins by Emily Wakamatsu, Alyssa Colburn and Grace Kutschke.
Wellsville 5, Addison 0
ADDISON — Meagan Riley, Samantha Bidzerkowny and Sarah Mattison won their singles matches to lift Wellsville to a season-opening sweep.
Caitlin Bittel and Hannah Miles won at first doubles and Kelsey Seely and McKenna Wonderling won second doubles.
AT FREWSBURG Frewsburg 4, Olean 1
Singles
: Wakamatsu (F) 6-4, 6-4 Zawsly; Colburn (F) 6-4, 6-2 Scordo; Kutschke (F) 6-0, 6-1 Anamalseddy
Doubles:
Albright/Lander (F) 6-3, 6-2 Schreiber/Trudeau; Cowels/Chauhdry (O) 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-3) Ekstrom/Golab
AT ADDISON Wellsville 5, Addison 0
Singles:
Riley (W) 6-2, 6-0 Boutelle; Bidzerkowny (W) 6-0, 6-1 Ames; Mattison (W) 6-1, 6-3 Grasset
Doubles: Bittel/Miles (W) 6-1, 6-3 Balance/McNeil; Seely/Wonderling (W) forfeit