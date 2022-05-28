WILSON — Allegany-Limestone has found postseason success in every running season it’s participated in this school year.
Indeed, it boasted sectional winners and state qualifiers in both the fall cross country and the winter indoor track and field campaigns.
And so it’s played out again in the spring track season.
Both the A-L girls and boys finished second, of 12 and 13 teams, respectively — behind only Southwestern — at the Section 6 Class C championship on Friday night. And they arrived at the podium through mostly different routes — the girls via a number of strong finishes on the track and the boys in the field.
Junior A-L star Angelina Napoleon was once again the standout, winning all four of her events while setting both a track and school record in the 800 with a time of 2:08.53. She also took the 1,500 (5:02.03), the 3,000 (11:12.81) and high jump (5-4). But on the biggest stage to date, she received plenty of help.
Lilianna Peters was second in the 2,000 steeplechase (8:23.88) while Madeline Straub claimed third in the 1,500 (5:34.66) to join Napoleon on the podium and Liza Giardini was third in the pole vault (7-3). The Gators also placed in all three relays, with the team of Straub, Erin Sheey, Lily Coulter and Peters grabbing second in the 3,200 relay (11:15.41), the quartet of Caitlyn Kellogg, Liza Giardini, Madison Honeck and Emily Lippert) placing third in the 400 relay (:53.88) and Honeck, Coulter, Giardini and Mia Herzog taking third in the 1,600 relay (4:37.80).
Southwestern ran away with the team title, totaling 158 points while A-L (94.5) took second comfortably ahead of Royalton-Hartland (77). The Salamanca girls earned a fifth-place finish with 49 points, powered by a pair of firsts from Jillian Rea and an impressive three firsts overall.
Rea won both throwing events — the discus at 95-1 and the shot put at 32-5 — and Harley Brown led the field in the 400 hurdles (1:10.58). Ryanna Brady, meanwhile, posted a third in the steeplechase (8:38.45) while the team of Brady, Sierra Haynoski, Brown and Aliyah claimed third in the 3,200 relay (11:38.95).
A-L boys edge
Wilson for second
The A-L boys, meanwhile, found success largely by stacking points in the field event.
Jacob Herbert took first in the pole vault (10-9) and fourth in the triple jump (37-9 ¾) and the Gators boasted three of the top five scores in that event. Kevin-Edwards won the discus (119-3) and Joshua Nolder was second in the high jump (5-7) and fifth in pole vault (10-0). Ahren Faller provided a boost by finishing fifth in the shot put (39-8; A-L went 4-5 in this event) and fourth in discus (104-6).
Additionally, Jesse Decker was fourth in the pole vault (10-0) and Josh Lea fourth in the shot put (42-8 ¾). On the track, Devin Bish took third in the 400 hurdles (1:05.76) and the 1,600 relay team of Herbert, Jacob Brink, Devin Bish and Damion Bish captured third in 3:41.52.
Southwestern ran away with the team title (158 points) while the Gators (67 points) edged Wilson (64) for second.
For Salamanca, Arlen Newark won an individual title by winning the 400 in :51.93. The team of Arlen Newark, Archer Newark, Jason McGraw and Jesse Hill took fourth in the 1,600 relay (3:41.90). Behind them, the Warriors placed 10th overall with 15 points.
SECTION 6 CLASS A MEET
Pioneer boys take 3rd;
Olean’s Pittman shines
EAST AURORA — Two weeks earlier, the Pioneer boys won the annual Wellsville Spring Day event, also propelling both Panther programs to the combined (boys and girls) team title.
Five days before, it captured a share of the small school title at the ECIC championships. And on Thursday, it continued its strong campaign, taking third of 14 teams at the Section 6 Class A meet.
Ryan Karp led the way, placing second in the 400 hurdles (1:00.51) and third in the 110 hurdles (:16.67) while helping Pioneer, along with Malachi Green, Zander Terhune and Ryan Stover, to the top time in the 400 relay (:45.52).
The Panthers boasted four other third-place finishes: Walker Bekial in the 400 (:52.71), Collin Hughes in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:33.92), Terhune in the triple jump (39-7) and Luke Fox in the shot put (40-4). Host East Aurora won the boys’ meet with 116 points, followed by Cheektowaga (101) and Pioneer (67). Maryvale (56) and Amherst (53) rounded out the top five.
Olean’s Jamison Pittman had a strong individual showing, taking second in the triple jump (40-¼) while adding a fifth in the 100 (:12.06) and fourth in the long jump (19-11 ¼). Maddox Windus was sixth in the 100 (:12.07).
The Huskies finished 10th with 17 points.
On the girls’ side, Pioneer and Olean placed ninth and 11th of 12 teams with 14 and four points, respectively. The team of Kevina Drennan, Kyra Agen, Valerie Gilbert, Brooklyn Lazarz claimed third in the 3,200 relay (10:37.39) while Faith Ruppert was fourth in the 100 hurdles (:18.19) for the Panthers. For Olean, Jem Fayson grabbed fourth in the pole vault (8-0) and Ava Borer was ninth in the 400 (1:04.80).
East Aurora ran away with the team title (141 points) while Starpoint finished second (95) and Iroquois and Amherst tied for third (66.5).