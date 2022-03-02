BUFFALO — With its leading scorer sidelined most of the night due to foul trouble, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball relied on two of its constants: defense and rebounding.
With the exception of an 18-point third quarter, scoring was mostly hard to come by for the Gators in their Section 6 Class B2 semifinal against No. 2 Newfane on Wednesday.
After clinging to a 20-19 halftime lead, A-L gave itself some breathing room in the third, outscoring the Panthers 18-7, and held its lead through the fourth for a 49-36 victory, extending their winning streak to seven games.
Reaching the B2 final as a sixth seed, A-L (16-7) is set to play No. 4 Tapestry (14-8) on Saturday at noon back at Buffalo State.
Senior guard Tyler Curran, a 2021 Big 30 first-team all-star and A-L’s leading scorer at 17 points per game, had a scoreless first half after picking up two first-quarter fouls. He finished with six points on a pair of third quarter 3-pointers.
Maddox Delong scored a team-high 11 points and Andrew Giardini marked a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Huddy Kwiatkowski grabbed 13 rebounds. Anthony Decapua chipped in with three steals, two blocks and two assists.
A-L used its rebounding advantage to extend many possessions, with Kwiatkowski and Giardini grabbing crucial offensive rebounds throughout the night.
“We’ve had experience with that when we were missing Ty for four games in the beginning of the season,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said of adjusting to Curran’s foul trouble. “We kind of knew how our style of play changes when he’s not in there. So we knew we had to defend, but the defense and the rebounding, we’ve been getting all year. I was surprised with the amount of offensive rebounds we got, for sure. I think ‘G’ just absolutely worked his butt off and Huddy too, both of them.”
Curran’s limited minutes, particularly in the third, still provided a spark.
“Any time you don’t have a guy like Ty in the game, he handles the ball for us, he gets us into the right things, that makes everything go,” Anderson said. “To not have that or only have that in spurts, I don’t know how many minutes he played, but it felt like six maybe at the most. When we got that big lead, it was when we had him in there and he knocked down two big shots, got a couple assists for easy buckets. That’s the difference he makes for us.”
Ben Dickenson led Newfane (15-6) with nine points. A-L held the Panthers without a made 3-pointer.
“Coming in I knew we had to take care of their 3-point shooting,” Anderson said. “They have three guys who shoot the ball pretty well. I knew it was tough to shoot at Buff State, particularly the first time you’re there. They had a lot of young guys, but I knew if they were going to be in a close game up to the end, it was going to be on the hands of the 3-point shooting. We talked about closing out all the way to the 3-point line, running guys off the line because none of those guys like to shoot off the bounce, it’s all catch and shoot.
“But defensively we did a fantastic job. We gave up a couple easy ones off backscreens early, but other than that I thought we were stellar.”
A-L will now have made three sectional final appearances in four years, having won their bracket in 2019 and 2020. The Gators were not able to play last postseason due to COVID cases before their playoff opener.
Curran started on the 2020 B2 championship team and Delong also saw playing time that season, but the rest of this year’s squad played its first big neutral site sectional game on Wednesday.
“It’s always an adjustment,” Anderson said. “The atmosphere is completely different. There’s a ton of room behind the backboard, you’ve got a student second right behind the backboard, so shooting’s always a question coming in. But the biggest thing is we knew our defense was going to travel and that was what was going to get us a win. Maddox … he had a little experience and I think that showed a little bit, stepping up when Ty was out.”
Anderson expects a different kind of challenge when the Gators tip off with Tapestry on Saturday.
“It’s a completely different animal,” Anderson said. “It’s lots of pressure, lots of pressing, it’s up and down, they’re always going, even in the half-court man their ball pressure is pretty intense. So the key is obviously going to be turnovers, taking care of the ball. We went up and watched last night, Southwestern was right in the game with them until the end, it ended up being an 11-point game.
“It’s one we definitely, if we come out and play the way we’re capable of, it’s one we definitely should have a chance there at the end.”