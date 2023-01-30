OLEAN — Glenn Anderson has come to think of his team’s games like a fight.
Sometimes it takes a punch in the face to get focused. On Monday night, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team fell behind quickly, 9-0, to rival Olean, but the Gators had a big counter.
A-L closed the gap to 14-11 by the end of the first quarter, then stormed past the Huskies by a 17-8 second-quarter margin and 19-12 in the third for a 50-31 lead. It was enough cushion for the Gators to secure a 69-55 victory in CCAA West I for a regular season sweep of Olean.
Anthony DeCapua paced A-L (13-2, 4-2) with 25 points while Carson Kwiatkowski had 17 points, both making three 3-pointers.
“It took us a while to see the ball go through the hoop,” Anderson, the A-L coach, acknowledged afterward. “For whatever reason, we play much better after we get punched in the face. I don’t understand why. It’s kind of stressful for the first part of the game. But we had a really good response. We had a couple buckets going downhill, we got a 3 to go.
“Really, I just think we need to settle in a little bit, we knew they were going to be excited, we knew we came out on a fast start when they played us at our place so I was expecting a fast start from them. I was hoping we could match it, it just took us a little while to do that.”
Gabe Ramadhan dished out eight assists and Michael Frederick had five assists for A-L and Gavin Truman grabbed six rebounds.
For Olean (7-9, 1-5), Jack DeRose led the offense with 16 points while Caedyn Tingley had 13 points and Isaiah Smith had 12 points.
Olean scored 24 fourth-quarter points, but couldn’t rally all the way back.
“We were able to fight and bring it back to nine at one point,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said. “But they obviously have a lot of senior veterans on their team and they stepped up when they had to, took care of the ball, went to the free-throw line and made some free throws down the stretch and put the game away.”
Struggling in league play after winning the West I last winter, Olean still needs to find a way to play “a full 32 minutes,” Kolasinski said.
“We’re just trying to figure out ways to be a little bit more consistent,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out ways to try to limit some of our mistakes and in those regards we are doing better but this is a tough league and when you’re playing a tough league with really quality opponents, they’re going to capitalize on those mistakes when you make them. Sometimes your opponent gets on a run and we just have to work on having the confidence in ourselves to withstand that run and get back into the game.”
A-L pulled even with Fredonia in second-place in the division at 4-2. The Gators visit first-place Salamanca (6-0) on Thursday. The Gators have maintained a high level without senior big man Andrew Giardini, who has been sidelined with an injury for all of league play so far.
“I think we’re trying to take it one game at a time, I don’t think we’re going to worry about league titles or anything like that,” Anderson said of his team’s position in the standings. “At this point we need some help from someone. We’re just going to worry about trying to win the one in front of us. We’ve dealt with a pretty big injury all year and hopefully as the season goes on that’ll get resolved and we get him back in the mix and we’ll see where we’re at come playoff time.”
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone (69)
Ramadhan 3 3-4 9, DeCapua 9 4-6 25, Kwiatkowski 5 3-3 17, Frederick 3 2-4 8, Truman 2 3-6 7, Furlong 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 16-24 69.
Olean (55)
Tingley 5 1-2 13, Motley 1 0-0 2, DeRose 6 0-0 16, Anastasia 2 0-0 4, Bates 3 2-2 8, Smith 4 4-6 12. Totals: 21 7-10 55. Allegany-Lime. 14 31 50 69 Olean 11 19 31 55
Three-point goals: A-L 7 (DeCapua 3, Kwiatkowski 3, Furlong); Olean 6 (DeRose 4, Tingley 2). Total fouls: A-L 12, Olean 15. Fouled out: Anastasia (O).