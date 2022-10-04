JAMESTOWN — The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team had good reason to believe it would be heading back East on I-86 with first place in the league standings in hand.

The Gators, after all, had already beaten the Red Raiders once, by a 3-0 count at home back in mid-September. Then, too, this was an opponent they had owned of late, sweeping Jamestown by scores of 11-0 and 7-0 just last season.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social