JAMESTOWN — The Allegany-Limestone girls soccer team had good reason to believe it would be heading back East on I-86 with first place in the league standings in hand.
The Gators, after all, had already beaten the Red Raiders once, by a 3-0 count at home back in mid-September. Then, too, this was an opponent they had owned of late, sweeping Jamestown by scores of 11-0 and 7-0 just last season.
But as coach Dale MacArthur adamantly maintained afterward, “They are much improved.” And the Gators saw that improvement first hand on Tuesday.
Karryne Mims tallied on either side of halftime as Jamestown avenged that loss and earned a season split with a 2-0 victory in a CCAA West I rematch. After coming in at 5-2 (JHS) and 5-2-1, respectively, the upstart Red Raiders took control of first with a 6-2 record (9-2 overall) while the Gators are now a bit behind at 5-3-1 (6-5-1).
MacArthur also had high praise for Mims.
“They [Jamestown] have the best player in the league, in my opinion,” he said of the senior midfielder/forward, who now has 16 goals on the year.
Morgan Maloney made seven saves in a shutout effort while Chloe Baker made five saves for the Gators. Three weeks after building an early 2-0 lead over Jamestown en route to victory, what was the difference in this one?
“It’s a question of overall speed because it allows you to make up for so many mistakes,” MacArthur said. “They were able to shut down space and they controlled the ball better.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 4, Randolph 3
ELLICOTTVILLE — In a battle for second place in the league standings behind Portville, Ellicottville had a tougher go this time around, but managed to leapfrog the Cardinals and earn the season sweep.
Aaliyah Winslow, Brooke Butler and Drew Ficek each had first-half goals to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead at the break. Randolph, however, tallied the first two markers of the second period, from Gianna Bowles and Kyra Pence, and the Cardinals twice pulled to within one (3-2 and 4-3), but Alysa Williams goal in the 68th minute, off an Audrey Hurlburt pass, proved to be the game-winner.
After coming in a half-game behind Randolph, Ellicottville now sits 6-2 in the East (6-6 overall) while Randolph fell to 7-4 (6-3). The Eagles have won six of the last seven, opening that stretch with a 5-1 win over Randolph in the teams’ first meeting.
Williams also had an assist while Bowles finished with two goals, including the one that made it 4-3, which came five minutes after Williams’, and Mattie Evansbrown chipped in two helpers. Abby Chudy stopped 10 shots for Ellicottville while Stella Smith matched that number for Randolph.
Salamanca 1, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Faith Long scored off a Madisyn Lafferty pass in the 25th minute and the goal held up as Salamanca won its fifth-straight.
Shea Monahan made five saves to preserve the shutout for the Warriors (7-5), who have outscored their opponents 17-2 during their win streak and collected a season sweep of Franklinville after beating the Panthers 4-1 to start their current run.
Sarah Courtney made 10 saves for Franklinville (0-10).
“We had some injuries, but we battled through them for another good league win,” Salamanca coach Kersten Furlong said. “We stuck with it even while short-handed, we persevered and we’re finding our footing.”
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 1, Andover/Whitesville 1
WHITESVILLE — After a scoreless halftime tie, Ava Grice scored in the 63rd minute, but Andover/Whitesville had to settle for its third tie of the year.
Kennedy Bledsoe had the assist for A/W (1-9-3). But 10 minutes later, Alfred-Almond found the equalizer, with Ali Hurd netting an unassisted marker to complete the scoring. Olivia Waters made six saves for A/W while Gracen Dusinberre matched that number for A/A (3-7-3).
Jasper-Troupsburg 5, Scio/Friendship 0
JASPER — Emily McCaig (assist) scored just four minutes in and finished with a hat trick to power Jasper-Troupsburg (7-6).
Kaylie Petteys made it 2-0 at halftime before McCaig (twice) and Kahley Stuart tallied a trio of goals within the first four minute after the break to make it 5-0.
Katelynn Staats and Aubrianna Bradley each had an assist. Stuart also made three saves in a combined shutout effort.
Scio/Friendship fell to 3-9-2.