HOLLEY — The Allegany-Limestone coaching staff wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
But however the Gators prepared for their new era of eight-man football, it seemed to work on Saturday. A-L’s offense got off to a rollicking start in the Section 5 8-Man league with a 48-22 road victory over Holley Saturday afternoon.
A-L ran for 358 total yards and five touchdowns and had 115 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Michael Frederick (5-of-8).
Kevin Edwards-Hardy paced the overall offensive attack with nine rushes for 117 yards and two touchdowns and a 35-yard touchdown catch. Mat Burnett added 133 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
“Our guys came in ready to work,” ALCS coach Marcus Grove said. “To be honest with you, we as a coaching staff did not have a real good idea of what to expect, so throughout the week, we watched previous films of Holley and came up with a gameplan that we thought would work and our kids came out and executed it. They played very, very well and we were able to come out with a victory.”
Also for A-L, Zane Gleason had a 42-yard catch and Sam Eaton made a 17-yard touchdown catch.
Edwards-Hardy made 10.5 tackles, recovered a fumble and had a pass defended. Devon Bish made 6.5 tackles including two for loss and forced two fumbles.
Holley quarterback Destin Kuyal ran for two touchdowns.
A-L built its lead as high as 46-6 before two fourth-quarter Holley touchdowns.
“As far as eight-man football, it's definitely exciting,” Grove said. “It's very, very fast-paced. It's very high scoring. It's fun. It's an offensive showcase.”
A-L will look to move to 2-0 in eight-man with a home opener Saturday night (7 p.m.) against Red Jacket.
Wellsville 28, C.G. Finney/Northstar 26
ROCHESTER — Wellsville started its eight-man season with a dramatic victory, rallying from a 20-point deficit on the road.
Wellsville trailed 26-6 late in the third quarter before finally cutting into the Finney lead with a 44-yard touchdown connection from quarterback Brennan Geffers to J.J. Howard. A two-point conversion made it a 12-point game entering the fourth.
A 75-yard touchdown run by Geffers made it a one-score game, then Xander Outman’s four-yard run tied the game. Geffers’ two-point conversion put the Lions ahead for the win.
Geffers led the Lions with 10 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown and went 15-for-34 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns, both long scores by Howard (44 yards) and Jack Davis (45 yards).
Howard led the Lions’ defense with 18 total tackles (seven solo), including two for loss. Trenton Green made three tackles for loss and nine total tackles (three solo).
Bolivar-Richburg 24, Frewsburg 16
FREWSBURG — Bolivar-Richburg saw its early 12-0 lead disappear before holding off Frewsburg with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Tavyn MacDonell.
B-R trailed 16-12 early in the fourth quarter before the first of MacDonell’s two scores.
Wolverines quarterback Caden Allen had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass to Maddox Davison. He went 6-of-12 passing for 79 yards and an interception and ran 14 times for 54 yards. MacDonell led the rushing attack with 15 carries for 65 yards. Trey Buchholz caught four passes for 57 yards.
For Frewsburg, Trent Lewis and Harrison Eckert both scored a touchdown run and Eckert had two two-point conversions.
NON-LEAGUE
Fredonia 41, Randolph 21
FREDONIA — Fredonia gashed Randolph with 415 total rushing yards, led by Sam Atzrott’s 181 yards on 17 carries and Davion White’s 169 yards on 16 carries with both scoring a touchdown.
White also completed 11-of-15 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jameson Quinn (seven catches for 88 yards).
For Randolph, Maverick Adams led the rushing attack with 11 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown and Tristen Farnham had 16 carries for 85 yards. Connor Braley added 66 yards and a touchdown and Jaxon Morrison also scored a touchdown.
Braley (six solo tackles) and Adams (four solo) had 13 total tackles each and Farnham had nine tackles (five solo).
FRIDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 45, Kenmore East 7
KENMORE — Pioneer rattled off seven unanswered touchdowns for 45 points after a first-quarter Kenmore East touchdown.
Gavin Schwab completed 9-of-14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns: one each for Karter Giboo (five catches, 96 yards), Logan Halladay and Sam Platt. Dalton Giboo paced the running game with 15 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Schwab and Lorenzo Peters also had rushing scores.
Karter Giboo led the defense with 10 tackles (two for loss), a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Cole Rhodus had an interception, Sam Platt a sack and a forced fumble and Lane Dzienkonski a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss.