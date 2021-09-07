ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team returned 10 starters from a team that went 14-3-2 and reached the sectional championship game last fall.
Included in that group is third-year starting goalkeeper Jack Conroy and leading goal scorer Chance LaCroix.
As such, expectations are about as high as they’ve ever been as the local Class B soccer power. And if its first weekend of action is any indication, the Gators have every intention of living up to those prospects.
Maddox DeLong (assist) and Anthony DeCapua each had two goals as A-L blew by Olean, 7-0, in the Allegany-Limestone Tournament Large School championship game on Saturday night.
Eric Spring, Tyler Curran and Zach Luce (assist) also added markers for the Gators, who followed up a 5-0 victory over Warren with another convincing shutout triumph. LaCroix, who added an assist on Saturday, was named Large School Most Valuable Player for his two-day effort.
“Going into the offseason, we knew we had a few spots to fill,” A-L coach Jon Luce said, “(but) we’ve been preparing for this season probably since the winter — playing in various leagues, doing outside training. We’re just preparing to hopefully have a productive season.”
Conroy needed just one save to preserve the shutout. Spring was named the sportsmanship award winner for the Large School grouping.
Jack Gardiner made 13 saves for the Huskies (1-2), who had rallied past Bradford one night earlier to reach the title contest.
SATURDAY
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I
Fillmore 7, Cuba-Rushford 0
CUBA — Mitchell Ward racked up four goals, including three in the second half as Fillmore cruised to its first win of the year.
Carter Sisson notched a pair of goals while Jack Cool also contributed a marker for the Eagles (1-1). Zach Sisson dished out four assists while Damon Wood, Layton Sanasith and Graham Cayhill all added a helper in the win.
Cuba-Rushford opened the year 0-1.
NON-LEAGUE
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE TOURNAMENT SMALL SCHOOL
Consolation: Ellicottville 3, Westfield/Brocton 3, OT
ALLEGANY — Sam Edwards collected two goals and Caedon Wyatt added the other as Ellicottville played to a high-scoring tie in the consolation.
Aiden Harrington chipped in an assist while Evan Bauer made seven stops for the Eagles (0-1-1). Darien Swanson scored twice, Carson Swanson had a goal and an assist and Cole Holland had two assists for Westfield/Brocton.
Championship: Portville 2, Avoca/Prattsburgh 0
ALLEGANY — Michael Cole and Bryan Randolph each tallied first-half goals to guide Portville to the Small School title.
Christian Gariepy and Nick Harmon had the assists on Portville’s two goals. Kyle Mathes earned Small School MVP honors for his two-day performance on defense while Cole was named the division’s sportsmanship award winner.
Troy VanSickle made three saves to preserve the shutout for the Panthers (2-0).
Sam Patterson made three saves for Avoca/Prattsburgh.
ECIC DIVISION III
East Aurora 7, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Charlie Meyer scored twice while Liam Winters and Sam Evans both had a goal and an assist for East Aurora.
Amar Culov, Connor Dziulko and Kyan Mathieu also found the back of the net for the Blue Devils. Pioneer slipped to 0-2.