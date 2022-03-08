BUFFALO — Heading into Tuesday night’s Section 6 Class B crossover, players on both Allegany-Limestone and Olean could probably have told you what color shoelaces each of their counterparts would be wearing.
Not only are the schools separated by just six miles, but the two Big 30 powerhouses had already played three times this season.
But despite all of the expectations already established for a win-or-go-home contest on the biggest stage — as well as that degree of familiarity — they still managed to exceed those in a thrilling, back-and-forth tilt that needed 36 minutes to find its winner.
IN A GAME that both fan bases will be talking about for years to come, Allegany-Limestone pulled out a 67-56 overtime win over Olean at Buffalo State College to enact revenge on its longtime rival and advance to Saturday’s Far West Regional.
Not only did the B-2 titleist Gators (18-7) avenge three regular season defeats to the Huskies, they also got retribution for losses to Olean in both 2019 and ‘20 regional qualifiers.
“For the past three years this has been the goal,” Allegany-Limestone senior Tyler Curran said. “Tonight, we finally did it. It’s a team, there’s no one guy about it; it’s all of us. I can’t even give enough credit to my teammates for working hard everyday and coming out here and putting it on the floor.”
Following an opening three quarters that saw the Gators hold control and lead by as many as eight, the real drama started at the beginning of the fourth, with Olean (21-3) trailing, 40-37. Led by senior Kamdyn McClain, the Huskies rattled off 11 straight points to turn the game on its side and take a 48-40 advantage.
Allegany-Limestone coach Glenn Anderson called a pair of timeouts to stop the onslaught before Curran finally broke the drought with a jumper with 4:52 remaining.
“The biggest thing I told them when we went down eight was just ‘Get me three stops,’” Anderson recalled. “We call it a kill because it kills any momentum that is going on so I told them to give me three and I think we got five or six in a row.”
INDEED, the Gators clawed all the way back to tie the game at 50 when Curran sank a 3-pointer with exactly a minute to play. And while the game was already fanatical up until that point, the final minute of regulation took things to another level.
After Zion James re-claimed the lead for Olean with 24 seconds left on a layup, Curran raced down the court and finished a heavily contested shot at the rim that also drew contact and sent him to the line. In the ensuing sequence after his missed free throw, the Gators fouled James and sent him to the line for a 1-and-1 at the other end.
James, however, missed the front end and Allegany-Limestone had one final possession, which ended in a good look for 3 from Ian Palmer that rattled out and kept the score tied at 52. And just like that, in the fourth meeting between the two, an extra frame was needed to settle it.
“I thought we had the momentum there at the end of the game so I really didn’t say much,” Anderson said of his team’s mindset. “I think we had it. It was all going to be about getting stops. I knew we could get to the free throw line, I knew we could get to the basket with Ty and the looks we were getting and what we could take advantage of. It was just focusing on getting stops.”
Anderson’s hunch about having momentum proved true. And then some. A-L scored the first seven points of overtime and raced past the Huskies 15-4 over the final four minutes to clinch the win.
CURRAN WENT a staggering 9-for-11 at the line in OT to finish with a game-high 26 points. The Gators held McClain — who had 20 points — scoreless in the extra frame.
“Nothing changed (in overtime),” Curran said. “We just had to be the tougher team. The more physical team was going to win that game and that was us.”
Huddy Kwiatkowski had 11 points, including his own critical bucket at the start of overtime, as part of a balanced offensive attack for the Gators.
As the final seconds ran off the clock and with A-L comfortably ahead, the Gator faithful filled up Buffalo State with thunderous applause and gave Anderson a moment to soak in the victory.
“I can’t say enough about how hard these guys played and how hard they rebounded and worked,” Anderson said. “This was all of those guys, this had nothing to do with me.”
Olean coach Tim Kolasinski predicted coming into the game that baskets would be hard to come by, and for the most part, the sentiment was accurate.
Both teams struggled to a 10-10 first quarter, and Olean, which sank 15 3-pointers over its previous two playoff games, made just two on Tuesday night.
“We knew we needed to limit the 3s,” Anderson said. “We made a little tweak defensively where we are not pressuring the ball as much but we are forcing tough jumpers. We did that all night and I thought the first quarter every jumper they hit was tough.
“We just made them earn everything they got as good as we could.”
Allegany-Limestone will now meet either Wellsville or Newark, of Section 5, in the Far West Regional back at Buffalo State. But in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday’s win, the Gators weren’t particularly interested in looking ahead. Rather, they were savoring the moment of finally overcoming their rival on the biggest of stages.
“All year we have been the underdogs,” Curran said. “Those moments are what I live for. I like to hit those shots. The shots were there and I hit them. Nothing feels better.”
Added Anderson, “You can’t say enough about tonight’s win. It’s huge.”
AT BUFFALO
Allegany-Limestone (67)
Curran 7 10-14 26, Kwiatkowski 5 1-2 11, Ramadhan 5 1-3 11, Giardini 4 1-2 9, DeLong 3 1-4 7, Palmer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 14-25 67
Olean (56)
McClain 10 0-0 20, James 5 0-1 10, Hoffman 3 0-0 8, Anastasia 3 1-2 7, DeRose 1 3-3 5, Potter 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 6-8 56
A-L 10 26 40 52 67
Olean 10 21 37 52 56
Three-point goals: A-L 2 (Curran), Olean 2 (Hoffman). Total fouls: A-L 9, Olean 15. Fouled out: none.