OLEAN — Gargoyle Park's three parking lots were full Saturday for the 2022 Gargoyle Classic with fans, staff and 110 players on the course.
All 18 main holes as well as four temporary holes were filled up with five players each to maximum capacity.
The Second Annual Gargoyle Classic Presented had three pro divisions and six amateur divisions in all.
In the Men's Open Pro Division, Guthrie Collins, Houghton College club team head coach, built a strong lead and won first place in a hard-fought battle over Buffalo pros Jeremy Hoeltke and Justin King.
Excluding the four temporary holes, Hoeltke and King set a new course record (9-under) in Round Two on Gargoyle's most difficult layout, the B Positions. The new record is three strokes better than Kevin Bigham's 6-under par at last year's Gargoyle Classic. No one came close in Round One to Mike Broderick's (minus-13) course record on Gargoyle's A Position layout.
Melynda Apton of Rochester was all knotted at even par with Kaylee Hanania after Round One, but shot four under the second round to best Tara Dixon by four strokes in the Women's Open Pro Division.
In the Pro Masters 50-plus Division, Eric Eckstrom dominated with a six-stroke margin of victory over Chris Freeland.
Malachi Schultz overtook Randy Conklin in Round Two to win the Advanced Amateur Division with a 15-under par.
In his first PDGA tournament, high-schooler Jason Russ had a stellar breakout tournament in the Intermediate Amateur field with an eight-stroke victory over defending champion Will Quinn. Russ is a Mentor, Ohio, resident but his family is originally from Olean.
In the Intermediate Women's Division, Amanda Mowrey from Chautauqua County won first place over a strong field of six where the lead changed several times throughout the day between Mowrey, Lexi Mucci and Chris Gross.
In the largest 25-player field, the Recreational Division, Houghton collegiate disc golfer Tim Roth won the trophy over Charles Quinn by a margin of four strokes.
Dahl Flynn took down the Men's Novice Division with a 4-under par over Olean native Robert Dove.
In the Novice Women's Division, Amanda Hulbert secured her first tournament victory over Toni Sherrick.