ST. BONAVENTURE — It will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the more meaningful moments of the Mark Schmidt era.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, after all, will be unveiling not one or two, but three banners for what it accomplished last season — one each for its Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament championships and another for a first-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
It will be doing so in front of the first full house (or close to it) since early March 2020, marking the first time that fans will get to see its beloved quintet — and that quintet will be able to happily engage those supporters — in a real game in 619 days.
It’s bound to be emotional for both sides.
BUT FOR Bona, the more important matter is what follows. That’s where the focus will ultimately lie when Schmidt’s team, with its preseason No. 23 national ranking in tow, meets Siena in its hugely anticipated season-opener tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream), with the Franciscan Cup at stake, inside the Reilly Center.
“Yeah, there will be emotions, but those kids deserve to have a banner raised and (to be getting) their rings for the season they had last year,” Schmidt acknowledged, before adding, “We have five mature guys, they understand once that ceremony is over, they have to get serious about playing. If they’re not, we’re gonna have major concerns all the way through the year.
“I trust the five seniors. They understand what’s at stake and I think they’ll be ready to play.”
MUCH HAS changed for both teams, and the world, since the last time they met, on Nov. 12, 2019, a 78-65 Siena victory in Albany. Bona, still so young then and without the injured Osun Osunniyi, has evolved into one of the best teams in the country. Siena, meanwhile, has been solid under Carmen Macierello, winning each of the last two MAAC regular season titles, but now has almost an entirely new roster.
The Saints’ lineup includes just two key returnees from a team that went 12-5 last winter: big 6-foot-9 forward Jackson Stormo (11 points, 6 rebounds) and 6-foot guard Nick Hopkins (8 points). It also consists of a pair of intriguing transfers in 6-foot-5 guards Anthony Gaines and Jayce Johnson, transfers from Northwestern and Middle Tennessee (where they’d had middling careers), respectively, and fellow newcomers Jordan Kellier (Utah) and Michael Baer (Iowa).
The Bonnies, despite the myriad question marks surrounding the new-look Saints, will still be expected to win big. Whereas Bona was chosen to repeat as A-10 champion, Siena was selected to finish eighth of 11 teams in the preseason MAAC poll. Then, too, Schmidt’s team is an astonishing 20- 21½-point favorite, per multiple services.
STILL, THERE is very much heading into the unknown, the 15th-year coach maintained.
Not only is it the first game after such an abbreviated season for each, but Bona has almost no collective tape on an opponent that’s been constructed almost purely of transfers and incoming freshmen. For the Bonnies, tonight is more about taking care of themselves.
“We know them; all those transfers are really good players,” Schmidt said. “It’s almost like the opening game is more making sure that you’re ready to play. Making sure that the team is ready no matter who you’re playing.”
He added, “For the most part, Siena will probably run what they ran last year, two years ago. Usually coaches don’t change, but in terms of players, Gaines is a heck of a player and we recruited him out of high school, we know his game. Siena is in the same mold that we are, in terms of what we’re going to run.
“Will there be adjustments? Absolutely. But we know what those guys can do … the question is, can we stop it?”
Siena, in Year 3 under Maciarello, is essentially looking to start anew after losing First Team All-MAAC selections Manny Camper (to graduation) and point guard Jalen Pickett, the former MAAC Player of the Year and three-time First Team selection who transferred to Penn State.
Bona, meanwhile, after having a pair of starters sit out the exhibition with minor injuries, is hoping to have at least one back in the lineup tonight. Kyle Lofton (bone bruise, right leg) is expected to play while Jalen Adaway’s status (ankle) is a bit more uncertain.
“Yeah, the hope is … it will be a game-time decision (with Adaway),” Schmidt noted. “Hopefully they will both be able to play.”
THE BONNIES, despite having a 6-4 advantage in the Franciscan Cup series, have gone two years without it after falling in 2019 and having no game last season.
On paper, this would seem to be a “circle the calendar” kind of rematch. Bona, with a healthy Osunniyi, figures to want revenge for what happened in a decisive loss back in the Times Union Center, when the current core was still just three games into its sophomore year. Additionally, this is a rivalry matchup out of the gate with some hardware on the line.
To Schmidt, however, the mere magnitude of tonight should be enough.
“(It’s big) not because they beat us two years ago,” he said. “It’s an important game because it’s the season-opener. We understand that it’s two great Franciscan universities, two great programs, but what happened two years ago … I’m not sure what that’s going to mean.
“We know it’s a rivalry and it’s great. It’s only a rivalry because both teams have won and lost; there’s no rivalry if one team is dominating another, that’s what’s great about this. All that stuff is important, but … if our kids aren’t ready for that when we haven’t had a crowd in the RC since March 2020, there’s something; we have the wrong guys.”
“We’ll be ready to play, hopefully we play well and hopefully it’s a really good basketball game.”