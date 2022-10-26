WARSAW — Scoring three times in the first half wasn’t quite enough to put the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team over the edge, so the Wolverines won it in overtime instead.

B-R couldn’t hold its 3-2 halftime lead, allowing a goal with just 1:17 left in the second half, but Reiss Gaines delivered the winner in the first overtime period to send the Wolverines to the Section 5 Class C2 championship, courtesy of a 4-3 OT semifinal win. Gaines finished the night with two goals and one assist.

