WARSAW — Scoring three times in the first half wasn’t quite enough to put the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team over the edge, so the Wolverines won it in overtime instead.
B-R couldn’t hold its 3-2 halftime lead, allowing a goal with just 1:17 left in the second half, but Reiss Gaines delivered the winner in the first overtime period to send the Wolverines to the Section 5 Class C2 championship, courtesy of a 4-3 OT semifinal win. Gaines finished the night with two goals and one assist.
Ian Unfus assisted the game-winner for B-R. Noah Little, Gaines and Landon Barkley scored three first-half B-R goals with two assists by Evan Pinney and one by Gaines.
B-R goalkeeper David Abdo made seven saves.
Colin Martin scored twice for Byron-Bergen/Elba, including the tying marker late in the second half.
“(Byron-Bergen/Elba) has a great team and a great coaching staff,” B-R coach Mike Zilker said. “They played a hard-fought game. When you’re looking for a trip to the finals, you would expect nothing less than a dog fight and that’s exactly what it was. I commend them on a great season.
“Our boys never gave up, fought hard the entire time and we were able to get the job done. I am so very proud of the boys that we have. They all have worked so hard to get to this point. They all did their job, from our keeper, to our defense, to our mids, to our strikers, to our players on the sidelines, to our assistant coaches … they all put in the time and effort to get us to this point. I’m so very proud of all of them.”
No. 3 B-R (15-2-1) will play No. 1 Red Creek on Saturday at a neutral site to be announced.
“The ‘we before the me’ was obvious tonight,” Zilker added. “We are humble and we are Hungry. We celebrate the win tonight and we get back to work tomorrow and prepare for Red Creek.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D SEMIFINAL
Ellicottville 5, North Collins 1
WEST SENECA — Defending Section 6 Class D champion Ellicottville punched its ticket back to the sectional final as five different Eagles scored a goal.
Maddox Johnson scored the go-ahead goal in the 20th minute on an Owen Doherty assist and Aiden Harrington made it 2-0 five minutes later on a Yahir Velazquez-Garcia assist. Sam Edwards pushed the lead to 3-0 with his team-leading 23rd goal 10 minutes before halftime and the Eagles took that score into the break.
Owen Doherty and Cameron Mendell added second-half goals, the latter assisted by Doherty.
Eagles goalkeeper Evan Bauer made two saves.
For No. 3 North Collins, Daniel Downes made 13 saves and Matt Warsaw scored the lone goal.
No. 2 Ellicottville (10-4-2) will play top-seeded Maple Grove (12-2-1) in the sectional championship Monday at 5 p.m. at West Seneca East. It will be a matchup of defending champions, as Maple Grove won the Class C title a year ago, the Red Dragons’ third straight, before moving down to Class D this season.