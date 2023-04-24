FILLMORE — In the bottom of the fifth inning, with two outs, the Fillmore softball team trailed 5-2.
Already riding a three-game losing streak, the Eagles could well have chalked this one up as another probable loss and looked ahead to Wednesday’s rematch with Genesee Valley/Belfast. Instead, they made their move, producing their best overall offensive inning in more than a week.
Skylar Gaddy provided the big blow with a two-run single and Fillmore responded with five runs in the bottom half while rallying for a 9-5 triumph over Andover/Whitesville in Allegany County action on Monday. Gaddy finished the day 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
Of the decisive fifth inning, FCS Desi Lyman noted, “Mylee Miller started the rally with a single to centerfield, followed by a double by her sister, Preslee. Skylar, who was already 2-for-2, hits another single, driving in two more. A single by (Mattie) McCumiskey and two walks later, we tie it up and never look back.”
McCumiskey finished 3-for-4 with a triple and Preslee Miller was 2-for-4 with a double. Mercedes Wolcott and Mylee Miller combined to strike out seven with four walks in a shared pitching effort. The Eagles (3-5) added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.
Gabbi Hall and Aslyn Hamilton both went 2-for-4 while Hall and Olivia Waters combined to fan four and walk two for Andover/Whitesville (0-5).
ALLEGANY COUNTY Friendship/Scio 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0SCIO — It was cold and “took her a minute to get warmed up,” coach Deb Warner maintained, but once she did, Nevaeh Ross fired another no-hitter.
Ross fanned 14 and “pitched well,” Warner said. A couple of runners reached on errors and catcher Morghyn Ross threw out a potential base stealer as F/S managed to maintain the shutout. Logan Roberts had a hit and drove in two runs while Kadence Donohue (RBI) and Aubrie Lamberson each had a hit and scored once for F/S (7-3), which plated all three of its runs in the fourth inning.
Hannah Southwick-Powers had a strong outing for GV/B (3-3), fanning eight while scattering seven hits and keeping F/S off the board in five of six innings in a tough-luck loss.
CCAA II EAST
West Valley 8, North Collins 6
NORTH COLLINS — Lauren Frascella had a big day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double and five RBI to power West Valley.
The Wildcats (6-2) held leads of 6-0, fueled by an early 3-run shot from Frascella, and 8-4 before hanging on. Colleen Keller struck out six and walked two in a winning effort in the circle.
Lily Montaldi nearly matched Frascella’s effort, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI for North Collins (3-4).
“They had one out with a runner on (in the seventh), with their big hitter, Hailey Jasinski, up,” WV coach Bryan Hansen noted. “But our savior from Saturday (Mara Swan, who had the game-winning RBI single in a 12-11 victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley) caught the ball out in center and threw to first to double them up and end the game. We were able to come through and not let them get any runs to get closer.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 10, Campbell-Savona 5
BOLIVAR — Malayna Ayers went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, a triple and three runs scored to help keep B-R unbeaten at 6-0.
Ayers also earned the win in the circle, surrendering just four hits while racking up 12 strikeouts with four walks.
Haley Mascho went 4-for-4 with a trio of doubles and four runs while Madigan Harris also homered and drove in four runs for the Wolverines.
Allison Zilker chipped in a 2-for-3 effort.
For Campbell-Savona, Jalynn Machuga went 2-for-2 with a double.
Letchworth 15, Cuba-Rushford 0, 5 innings
GAINESVILLE — After having to swap a home game for a 50-minute drive due to unplayable field conditions in Cuba, the Rebels struggled on the road.
Abby DeRock struck out seven and scattered four hits with no walks — and the defense made no errors behind her — in seven shutout innings.
Morgan Brace went 4-for-4 and launched two home runs with a double, three RBI and four runs scored and Kaylie Emmons (2 RBI, 3 runs) also went 4-for-4 for Letchworth.
Taylor Searle went 2-for-2 with a double and Sydney Howard posted a hit for Cuba-Rushford (5-3), which had a three-game win streak snapped.