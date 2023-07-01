The G2 Gymnastics team, based in Shinglehouse, Pa., sent 24 members to Pennsylvania USAG State Championships at various competition levels, winning 90 individual awards. Front row (from left): Harper Joyce, Reagan Artlip, Brinley Rossrucker, Mae Joyce, Aralyn Jennings, Averi Luther, Mialyn Hite and Lydia West. Middle row: Skyler Cooper, Addison Amidon, Addie Pilon, Cenadee Ainsworth, Shelby Chamberlain, Ava LaBella and Kallie Root. Back Row: Carly Reed, Catence Taylor, Ashley Oswald and Irelyn Rounsville. Missing were: Kennadie Beck, Mya Floravit, Ava Gentzyel, Emily Cobb and Eliana Curcio.