BUFFALO — After a slow start escalated into a 21-point second-half deficit, the Salamanca boys basketball team nearly pulled off a comeback for the ages.

Instead, however, the Warriors entered the offseason earlier than they had hoped to on Saturday. Fredonia, the Warriors’ CCAA West I rival, played like anything but a No. 10 seed against the top-seeded Warriors in the Section 6 Class B2 championship, never trailing at Buffalo State College. The Hillbillies raced to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and a 39-24 advantage at halftime, but had to hold on for a 58-54 victory, pushed to the brink by a championship-level response.

