There was a time when Bills fans considered the Dolphins as their team’s rival.
And that was odd since rivalry insinuates some degree of competitiveness and there was a long stretch where that didn’t exist. Buffalo, in the entire decade of the 1970s, didn’t beat Miami even once … 20 straight losses.
The Dolphins were hardly the Bills’ rival, they were their nemesis.
Flash forward to 2000 and Buffalo found a new rival, er nemesis, thanks to coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady in New England. Over a 20-year span, they teamed to go 35-4 against the Bills, including 17-2 in Foxboro. And that latter figure is deceptive. In those two wins at New England, one was when Brady was under suspension for “Deflategate” and the other occurred in the season finale when the Pats had clinched homefield and Belichick benched most of his starters with Brady playing a half.
However, that pendulum swung back Buffalo’s way in 2020, with Brady gone to Tampa Bay. The Bills, under coach Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen, have won four of the last five games against the Patriots
They lost last year’s first meeting as Belichick formulated a “ground” game plan — New England threw only three passes, completing two — and stole a 14-10 decision on a blustery night at Highmark Stadium when wind gusts reached 50 miles per hour.
The Bills answered weeks later, though, with a 33-21 domination in Foxboro, then followed with a 47-17 evisceration of the Pats in a playoff game at Orchard Park.
This year, though, the AFC East has become a literal division-wide rivalry.
Resurgent Miami is on top with the same 8-3 record as Buffalo, but with the advantage of a head-to-head victory. The vastly improved Jets are 7-4 but have lost twice to the 6-5 Pats, who are very much alive in the playoff race.
That’s why tomorrow night’s game at Gillette Stadium is so important for the Bills, who are 0-2 in the division.
THEN, TOO, the Bills will be playing their third straight road game in a span of 12 days, this one against the NFL’s second all-time winningest coach.
As for the condensed preparation over the past three games, McDermott allowed, “We do what we’ve got to do and that’s the approach … you want to make sure that you get enough rest and make sure you edit things out that don’t really lead to the result we’re trying to get and stay insulated in your process.
“You find a way to get it done. We’ve got a resilient group and they have to do their part in terms of getting the proper rest that they need.”
Allen agreed.
“The schedule has been extremely uncommon this year. We had Game 1 (Thursday night, NFL season-opener) and went straight to Monday night, then had a 4 o’clock Sunday game. We’ve just been so in-the-air with our schedule (only eight guaranteed Sunday 1 o’clock games) and coach McDermott has done such a great job of being smart with how we’re practicing, when we’re going full pads, when to give guys a little bit of a break.
“When you have a coach that’s willing to do that and make sure guys are well-rested, guys appreciate that. It’s the leadership that we have on this team and it starts with coach McDermott and making sure that guys are ready to go. It’s also guys being smart, getting in the training room making sure their bodies are ready to go.”
THEN, TOO, there’s the stigma of facing a Belichick-coached team late in the season.
When asked about Buffalo’s two wins a year ago at crunch time, Allen was pointed.
“As a team, what we did last year has no effect and is not going to help us in this game,” he said. “They’re a team that’s playing at a high level right now and we have to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. We have to go over there and try to win an in-division game in a hostile environment.
“Division games … you’ve got to win ‘em … we know our record this year (0-2). It’s not easy going on the road and playing division games. That’s why this week of practice was so important to establish a game plan that we feel comfortable with so come (tomorrow night) we can kind of play freely.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)