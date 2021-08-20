STRAUBING, Germany — He’d always dreamt of a different kind of life adventure.
He’d always wanted to continue his football career, to keep playing the game that has been part of him — that he’s both dominated and dazzled in — since the East end days of his childhood.
This spring, Maleke Fuentes seized his opportunity to do both.
Years earlier, his Alfred University teammate, quarterback Tyler Johnson, had created a profile for EuroPlayers.com, which helps Americans land professional opportunities overseas, leading to a very real, and fruitful, career in Europe.
Fuentes watched from the desk at his 9-5 job as Johnson traveled from Hildesheim, Germany, to Italy, to Finland, all while getting paid to play football. Not so deep down, he longed to do the same. So he uploaded a few of his many highlights with the Saxons, waited and hoped there’d be interest in bringing him abroad as one of the limited American “imports” of the myriad European leagues.
And there was, on both ends.
“I’m just like, ‘Wow, that’s a really cool experience,’” he said of Johnson’s path. “Not that I didn’t like what I was doing, but I knew I wanted to travel the world and see other things, and if I could play football doing that it would be amazing.
“I had a number of different teams that were interested in me and I just kind of sifted through them, got some good advice on what countries are better than others, where the best football is played … one thing led to another and I ended up just signing a contract (in mid-May) and leaving.”
His next stop: The German Football League, widely considered the top gridiron circuit in all of Europe.
AS A senior at Alfred in 2017, Fuentes wasn’t just a star player.
He was electric.
A diminutive yet dynamic back, he led the Empire 8 in rushing at 119.5 yards per game and was a first team all-conference selection. He totaled 1,314 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, numbers that rank fifth and third in AU’s single-season history. He had a game for the ages, rushing for a school-record 295 yards and five scores in a win over Hartwick.
Four years later, he’s hardly missed a beat.
Fuentes plays for the Straubing Spiders of the German Football League 2 (GFL2), the second tier of the country’s American gridiron division. As a multi-purpose back, he’s sliced and diced his way through opponents the same way he did at both Olean and Alfred. He’s displayed the same jukes and cutbacks he was known for back home. And he’s contributed to a winner, as Straubing sits 7-0 amid a 10-game regular season, having already clinched the GFL2 title and a promotion to the top level for next summer.
“As far as my role, I play just as much as I played in college,” said Fuentes, whose team is coming off a 31-14 triumph over the Kirchdorf Wildcats last Sunday. “They actually utilize me a little bit better, I think.
“I play receiver, they move me into the backfield; I get 10-15 carries, get the ball thrown to me 5-10 times a game, so I’m touching the ball a lot. I kick return, I punt return. They really try to get me the ball in open space. They have me running between the tackles here and there, but ultimately a lot of my touchdowns have been off of screens.”
THE SETUP, even in a land where football is far secondary to soccer, is pretty sweet. In addition to a living wage, Fuentes said, players receive a free car, housing and meals from the restaurant that sponsors the team.
“They definitely take care of us with the right accommodations,” he noted. “And they provide us with a salary that is enough to travel and have fun and enjoy your time and not really worry about your expenses too much.”
The football is legitimate, with four Americans (two on each side of the ball) typically dotting the rosters of increasingly better European players. And the game is only becoming more popular in places like Germany, where this year the Spiders have played before crowds in the thousands.
“Football is on the rise and climbing quickly,” Fuentes said. “People are getting more into it. The crowds that we’ve been getting have been pretty big, and they’re only growing; the fan base is growing, people are becoming more knowledgeable about the game, so it’s becoming … maybe the third or fourth top sport here and slowly climbing to second place here shortly.”
He added with a laugh, “I don’t know if it’ll ever overtake soccer because … soccer’s soccer.”
Fuentes, now 27, continues to play football as much for his brother Julio, who suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury with the Saxons in 2006, as he does for himself. But for whatever enjoyment he receives, however big the crowds are and sufficient the salary is, this was equally about the experience.
The first country he’d ever thought about when dreaming of a life overseas was Germany. And here he is, living in Straubing, having elevated from Forness Field and Bradner Stadium to the “SpiderDome” in Southern Germany, his talent and God-given gifts as his vehicle.
“That’s another reason why I came over here,” he acknowledged, “because I wanted to experience (this). Whenever I talked to somebody from Germany, they always mentioned (the state of) Bavaria being its own culture within Germany. Straubing’s in the heart of that, and it represents the German people, and that’s something I wanted to get out of it — the cultural experience — and I have so far.
“Amazing cultural experience.”
AT THE moment, Fuentes is living with an almost permanent smile.
He sat down for a phone interview Friday night (German time) just hours after arriving home from a midweek visit to Budapest, Hungary. He recently spent time on an island in Croatia.
He’s breaking ankles and scoring touchdowns.
And though there’s a language barrier “at times,” most of his teammates speak English and he lives in an import house with three other Americans.
“My experience over here has been all German,” he said. “I’ve been hanging out with my German friends, who are lifelong friends of mine now.”
Fuentes has played well enough that he’s drawn the attention of other clubs in Germany and around Europe. Will he consider those options? He isn’t sure. He’d like to make every effort to come back to the team that took a chance on him at the beginning.
But one thing he does know: He wants to see where, and how far, football can take him.
“I’ve already had teams that are reaching out and offering different package deals … that are better than what I have right now,” he said, “but I’m waiting for my team to get back to me on what 2022 looks like because they want to bring me back, (and) I think I’ve developed a good relationship with all my teammates that are coming back.
“That’s what makes this team special here in Straubing. I think this is a team that will eventually be the No. 1 team in Europe. I fully believe that if the program keeps going in the direction it’s going, it should be in that position.”