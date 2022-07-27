After a season-ending loss in the New York State Class C semifinals at Glens Falls, the Salamanca boys basketball team rode the bus back late Friday night, not arriving home until 2:30 a.m.
By the time coach Adam Bennett woke up the next day, he’d already heard from one of his star players who wanted to get back to work.
“I had a text message at 7 a.m. the next day from Lucus Brown asking to get back into the gym,” Bennett recalled of that mid-March morning, “because he wanted to go back and he wanted to get the job done next year.”
That resolve illustrates the kind of response Bennett was eager to see from his Warriors after a historic postseason run where they won their first sectional boys basketball title since the 1960s and earned their first-ever regional victory and trip to the state final four.
“It’s funny when you have that type of success, and we accomplished quite a bit that were all firsts in the history of the program, I think it can do one of two things,” Bennett said. “It can either make you a little bit complacent and feel like you’ve made it and you just kind of deserve success or it can make you work harder to go back and try to accomplish it again and go even further and finish the job.”
So far it’s been the latter, Bennett said.
Despite graduating three starters, Salamanca appears to have picked up right where it left off, at least in its Summer Basketball League, which plays Tuesday and Wednesday nights against a variety of area schools from Cattaraugus (Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Cattaraugus-Little Valley Ellicottville), Allegany (Cuba-Rushford) and Chautauqua (Southwestern) counties and two from Pennsylvania (Bradford, Otto-Eldred). With one game left on their Summer League schedule this week before the playoffs, the Warriors sit in first place at 7-0.
SALAMANCA has two returning Big 30 All-Stars, rising junior Lucus Brown (a Big 30 first-teamer) and rising senior Andy Herrick (third-team), its leading scorers last season, who both made huge shots along the ‘22 playoff run.
They are likely to be joined in the starting lineup by sophomore Maddox Isaac and junior Jaxson Ross, both guards, and junior forward Tayoni Galante, who all saw playing time off the bench or filling in for starters last season.
“The best thing that run did for us is it showed our players the reason we got there was because of the hard work that we put in and really just focusing on ourselves day in and day out and just trying to get better,” Bennett said. “So that’s been my challenge in the offseason is we have a really good team coming back. Obviously, with Lucus and Andy coming back, that’s a significant advantage and then the three guys that are projected to start alongside them all played on the varsity team last year, they’re all very good athletes and good basketball players.
“Really from the start of the offseason, the challenge is for this team just to work every day and try to get better and I really believe that our kids believe in the fact that the results will take care of themselves if we just work, and they’ve bought into that.”
Outside of Summer League, Salamanca attended team camp at Penn State-Behrend in June.
“I think the combined record of the six teams that we played was something like 140-39 off the top of my head and they were all really good teams,” Bennett said. “That was a good starting point for us in the spring. We’ve gone up and played teams that are competitive, we went up and played East Aurora last week at their place, and we’ll continue to explore playing any team that we feel can make us better on top of what we’re doing in the Summer League.”
ISAAC projects as a point guard, eager to fill the shoes of the graduated Hayden Hoag. Galante should bring rebounding and an inside presence. Ross, meanwhile, has stepped up to fill some of the scoring Salamanca lost to graduation, averaging 17 points in Summer League.
“All three of them I thought got quite a bit better throughout the season last year,” Bennett said, “and the benefit of having them with us all year is they know exactly what we expect in terms of how to practice and they’ve been very involved with our development program. We felt like with the experience that we had, those three as they transitioned to starting roles would just be on a much better footing having played with us last year.”
“I can’t think of a better example (for Maddox) than what Hayden did for us for our younger guys,” Bennett added. “That’s just part of the culture piece, we were lucky to have so many great seniors and we’re going to miss those seniors, but their legacy is how they’ve impacted these young guys. Tayoni, Jax and Maddox are all going to have to step into bigger roles and they’re excited and willing to embrace those roles and they’ve done very well.
“Even our other guys, Jake Herrick and Avery Brown, came up from the JV team but they practiced with us most of last year and they’re making a difference. Cory Holleran, J.T. Auman and Carmine Pierce, it’s the same thing, they’re young guys but they understand the culture, they understand what we expect of them and they’re doing a nice job of doing what we’re asking them to do and playing hard.”