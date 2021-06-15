FRIENDSHIP — In the final game of the season, Friendship freshman pitcher Neveah Ross turned in a dominant two-way performance, leading the Eagles to the Section 5 Class D2 championship.
Top-seeded Friendship blanked No. 6 Elba, 10-0, on Tuesday in the final game of the Section 5 softball season for the Eagles’ first sectional title since 1993. Ross threw a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 16 and walking two.
“She performed like she usually does,” Friendship coach Deb Warner said of Ross. “She was a captain, a team leader, she kept everyone in the game, even there were a couple times when the count got a little bit away from her, she focused it back and kept them from scoring any runs.”
Jaedyn Shields went 1-for-2 with a run and RBI and Kendra Gleason and Morghyn Ross scored two runs each for the Eagles (13-2).
The Eagles have four seniors, but hope to contend for years to come with a young nucleus led by Neveah Ross and her sister, catcher Morghyn Ross, a seventh grader.
“Everyone seemed focused tonight, it was a team effort and after the win, I can tell you that we had some pretty happy girls,” Warner said. “Neveah had a stellar game again, her little sister who’s a seventh grader caught for us and had an awesome game as well.
Elba fell to 7-11.
Friendship started the year 2-3, losing twice to Hammondsport in one-run games, but raced to an 11-game win streak to close the season.
CCAA I WESTFalconer 12, Olean 10FALCONER — In a back and forth game, Olean outhit Falconer 11-8 but couldn’t answer a sixth-inning rally when the Golden Falcons took the lead for good.
Olean took a 10-9 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth, but allowed three in the bottom of the inning and couldn’t answer in a scoreless top of the seventh.
JoJo Gibbons (double, triple) led the Huskies with a 4-for-4 night at the plate. Kiley Anastasia and Makenna Pancio also chipped in with two hits each.
Ashley Pierce had two hits for Falconer. The Golden Falcons worked seven walks and eight hits against Kiley Anastasia, who finished with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Olean also had six errors in the field to Falconer’s two.
Kayla Lynn and Ashton Beckerink combined for five strikeouts and three walks for Falconer.
“Giving the other team extra outs has killed us all year and we continued to do the same thing tonight,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We hit the ball well but would let them right back in the game with mistakes in the field.
“We have to figure it out quickly or our season will end sooner than we would like.”
CCAA I EAST Ellicottville 11, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Courtney Sexton (4 strikeouts, 1 walk) surrendered just five hits and also went 2-for-4 at the plate to guide Ellicottville.
Jocelyn Wyatt and Emilee Ruiz also went 2-for-4 for the Eagles (10-3).
Kaylee Marek finished 2-for-3 while Lexi Mikowicz fanned seven while allowing eight hits and four walks for the Timberwolves (7-6).
Salamanca 5, West Valley 4WEST VALLEY — Trailing 4-1 after two innings, Salamanca pitcher Emma Brown shut down West Valley the rest of the night to give the Warriors a chance.
Brown allowed just one baserunner over the final five innings as Salamanca (5-5) rallied back with two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Brown struck out 11, walked two and allowed three hits. She also marked three hits. Her sister Emily Brown hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth. Makayla Burch added a double.
“It was Senior Night and there was a big crowd and we were excited for this one,” West Valley coach Bryan Hansen said. “We knew that we could have a chance to win this one. As a new program, being in a position where you’re winning late, it was a learning experience for us today that we need to get to 21 outs as quickly as possible. But hats off to Salamanca for not giving up and scoring some runs late.”
For West Valley (1-11), Colleen Keller struck out 11 and walked one. Lauren Frascella had a double.
Portville 16, North Collins 1, 5 inn.NORTH COLLINS — Mia Welty and Mia Hlasnick both homered to lead Portville to its 12th-straight win and third in as many days.
Welty finished 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored while Hlasnick drove in three runs and scored twice. Mallory Welty (4 strikeouts) surrendered just three hits and a walk in the circle while helping her own cause by going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Teagan Kosinski also went 2-for-4, adding a double, two RBI and a run scored for the Panthers (12-1).
For North Collins, Hailey Jasinski tripled while Kayla Dechow and Selna Maciejewski both singled.