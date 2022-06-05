FILLMORE — Another strong outing from pitcher Nevaeh Ross, combined with some aggressive small-ball offense, clinched earned the Friendship/Scio softball team some history on Friday.
A year after Friendship won its first sectional championship since 1993, not only did this F/S team go back to back, but it went a step further on Friday. Coach Deb Warner’s team earned a trip to Long Island for the NYSPHSAA Final Four — Friendship’s first state semifinal in softball program history — by defeating Section 6 champion Westfield in the Far West Regional.
“It was the goal, it still is the goal (to make a run),” Warner said. “I can tell you the girls were very nervous going into this game but they really wanted to go to Long Island. That was their top (goal), get past this game.”
F/S had to make its five hits against Westfield pitcher Haleigh Dellow. Keely Sisson, the eight batter in the lineup, led off the third with a single and a stolen base. She scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice hit by Nevaeh Ross, who later scored as her sister Morghyn Ross hit a hard ground ball for an error. While Dellow later escaped the inning with the bases loaded, F/S had the game’s first and only lead at 2-0.
“Believe it or not it was the end of our lineup that scored first,” Warner said. “It opened the gap and everyone started to fill in.”
The Section 5 champion F/S (17-4) added to the lead in the fifth after back-to-back-to-back hits by Nevaeh Ross, Claire Calhoun and Morghyn Ross, though the leadoff runner was picked off taking third base. Kendra Gleason hit a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and Kate Lamberson drove in the next run on a fielder’s choice bunt.
“You win inning by inning, so we just tried to be more aggressive at the plate, more aggressive in baserunning and score first,” Nevaeh Ross said.
Just a sophomore but the elder of the two siblings (her sister is a second-year starter at catcher in eighth grade), Nevaeh Ross has pitched her team to two straight sectional titles and now its first ever trip to the state semifinal.
“It just shows that our hard work paid off and our goals from the beginning of the season are really coming true,” Ross said.
“Our goal is to make it as far as we (can) and have fun while we’re doing it,” she added.
Ross finished with 16 strikeouts, three walks and five hits allowed. For Westfield, Dellow struck out eight and walked one.
“(Nevaeh) moves the ball around so much and throws off speed, puts the spin on some of the balls, especially if she knows they’re bunting,” Warner said. “She just has a wide variety of pitches that she can use. And she has the confidence. She can get down in a count and battle back and she always comes out ahead.”
Ross pitched out of runners on base in each of the last five innings, including stranding two runners three times and leaving the bases loaded in the fifth.
“She did that the other day against Honeoye to get here,” Warner said of Ross working out of jams. “(They) made it very close, let runners get on but then she came back and battled. She knows what she has to do on the mound. Her teammates look at her as a leader and that’s what happens, her and her sister, you can’t find a better catcher than Morghyn who’s only in eighth grade.”
To escape each jam, Ross credited mental toughness.
“This game’s really more mental,” she said. “If you stay mentally tough, you’ve got a good chance at standing on the higher ground, which is the basics for what I needed to do.”
Drew Ernewein hit 2-for-3 with a triple for Westfield (22-2). Eva Gnadzenski and Sydney Hotchkiss both had seventh-inning singles but F/S escaped the final frame without a run. Dellow stole two bases.
F/S begins its state title quest on Saturday, June 11, at 11:15 a.m. at the Moriches Athletic Complex, playing the winner of a regional between Sections 9 and 4. The state championship follows later that afternoon.