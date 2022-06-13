MORICHES — The dream of a state championship for the Friendship/Scio softball team looked very much alive early on in Saturday’s NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal.
F/S took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added another, 2-0, in the top of the third against Section 4’s Deposit-Hancock.
But unfortunately for the Section 5 representatives, that would be the last run scored by Friendship/Scio this season.
Deposit-Hancock responded with two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the third, then took a 5-2 lead in the fifth and added two more in the sixth. With a 7-2 victory over F/S in the semifinal, D-H advanced to the state championship later Saturday afternoon at the Moriches Athletic Complex in Moriches on Long Island.
“We couldn’t get bats going,” F/S coach Deb Warner said. “We stranded 10 runners on the bases, and four errors will make it hard to win games of this caliber.”
F/S sophomore pitcher Nevaeh Ross struck out seven batters with four walks, allowing six hits.
Ross also scored the game’s first run in the top of the first, leading off the game with a walk, stealing second base and advancing to third and home on a pair of passed balls.
F/S got its only two hits in the third. Morghyn Ross hit a one-out single, moved to second on an error and to third on a passed ball, then scored on a two-out RBI single by Kiara Grover.
Of Deposit-Hancock’s six hits, Zoe Gifford had two, hitting 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Rylee Smith struck out six and walked seven for the winners.
Deposit-Hancock won again later on Saturday, defeating Oriskany (Section 3), 8-1, to win the Class D state championship.
Friendship/Scio finished the season at 17-5. Last year, Friendship won its first sectional title since 1993. This spring it went a step further in the first state championship tournament since 2019, making the state final four in Friendship program history.
“We didn’t play our best but I’m still proud of the ladies for a great season,” Warner said. “Winning sectionals two years in a row and, this year, regionals to get to Long Island. We wish the seniors the best of luck as they enter the next chapter.”