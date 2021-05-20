FRIENDSHIP — Neveah Ross, the ninth-grader who’s begun to make a name for herself in Allegany County with her dazzling pitching efforts, was her typically dominant self.
She threw her third no-hitter of the season.
She also racked up 22 strikeouts … in what would ordinarily be a seven-inning, 21-out contest.
And yet … she ended up taking as tough a loss as could be imagined.
Despite being outhit 6-0, Hammondsport took advantage of a number of Friendship miscues and broke a 5-5 tie in the final inning to come away with a 6-5 victory in a non-league matchup Thursday night.
The Eagles committed nine errors, which coach Deb Kane pointed to as the “deciding factor of the game,” and had a couple of dropped third strikes, which allowed Hammondsport to extend innings and led to Ross having more strikeouts than a typical number of outs in a game. Hammondsport, meanwhile, played a clean contest with no errors.
Ross, who also only walked one in the circle, and Logan Roberts each had two hits for the Eagles (3-2). Claire Calhoun had a double and two RBI while Morghyn Ross had the other hit for Friendship.
Hammondsport pitching totaled 10 strikeouts as part of the victory.
CCAA I WESTFalconer 17, Allegany-Limestone 1FALCONER — Falconer jumped out to an 11-0 first-inning lead and outhit Allegany-Limestone 18-4 while moving to 2-1.
The Gators (1-4) plated a third-running run, but surrendered a six-run bottom half.
CCAA I EASTCattaraugus-Little Valley 17, West Valley 1, 6 inn.WEST VALLEY — Lexi Mikowicz had three hits and an RBI at the plate and struck out five (5 hits, 3 walks) in three innings in the circle to propel C-LV.
Kora Sentz (RBI) and Destynee Ly (3 runs) both had two hits, including a double, for the Timberwolves (2-1), who plated six runs in both the third and sixth innings. Alex Shattuck allowed just one hit in three innings of relief.
Bethany Stanier had two hits while Lauren Frascella had a hit and scored the lone run for West Valley (0-3). Frascella fanned nine, but issued 15 walks in the loss.
Ellicottville 4, Salamanca 3, 8 inningsSALAMANCA — Harley Ficek hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to break a 3-3 and complete a dramatic come-from-behind victory for Ellicottville.
Salamanca held a 3-0 lead going into the seventh, but the Eagles (2-1) scored three runs in their final at-bats and kept the Warriors off the scoreboard in the bottom half to force extra innings.
Courtney Sexton earned the win, throwing all eight frames, while Emma Brown took the loss for Salamanca (1-2).
North Collins 30, Franklinville 1NORTH COLLINS — North Collins moved to 2-1 while Franklinville fell to 0-2.
NON-LEAGUECuba-Rushford 8, Andover 3CUBA — Sydney Howard struck out 13 batters to lead Cuba-Rushford (2-6) over Andover (1-4).
C-R trailed 3-2 after three innings, but scored four runs in the fourth and never looked back. Tara Duvall went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for the Rebels.
Andover pitcher Kaitlyn Calladine struck out four batters while walking five.