PORTVILLE — Playing without leading scorer Luke Petruzzi, the Portville boys basketball team could not keep up with visiting Frewsburg Tuesday night in a CCAA Central matchup.
The Bears held Portville to 15 first-half points, taking a 29-15 lead, and cruised to a 50-35 win.
Aidan DeFazio led Portville (5-8, 3-3) with 12 points, while Maxx Yehl grabbed eight rebounds.
Frewsburg 6-6
Gavin Smith led Frewsburg (6-6, 5-1) with 13 and Connor Murray and Zach Winter had 12 points each.
NON-LEAGUEKeshequa 45, Houghton 42NUNDA — Trailing by seven after three quarters, Keshequa (1-13) connected on four three pointers in the fourth quarter to comeback and earn its first win of the season.
All of Keshqua’s scoring came from three players, Ryan Flanagan led the team with 17. Keshequa’s sharp shooting came from Reese Powers and Tyler Mallaber who each hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points.
“They really outsized us so we decided to collapse on the paint and stop them inside,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “It was working until the fourth quarter.”
James Adenuga hit three three-pointers for Houghton (2-7) to lead them in scoring with 16 and Malachi DeGolyer added 12 points and two three pointers.
“I thought our scoring was pretty even throughout but they just got hot from three in the final quarter,” Prentice said. “We have some young and inexperienced guys that are still learning how to play a full game.”
AT PORTVILLE Frewsburg (50)
Carr 3 0-0 6, Smith 4 5-6 13, Murray 6 0-0 12, Sears 2 0-0 4, Winter 6 0-2 12, Brink 1 0-2 3. Totals: 22 5-10 50.
Portville (36)
Korsa 1 0-0 3, Petryszak 3 1-3 8, Carls 0 1-2 1, DeFazio 5 1-2 12, Van Sickle 0 1-2 1, Yehl 2 1-4 5, Gariepy 3 0-1 6. Totals: 14 5-14 50. Frewsburg 22 29 43 50 Portville 11 15 23 36
Three-point goals: Frewsburg 1 (Brink); Portville 3 (Korsa, Petryszak, DeFazio). Total fouls: Frewsburg 17, Portville 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT NUNDA Houghton (42)
Huang 2 1-2 7, Habecker 2 2-4 6, DeGolyer 4 2-3 12, Martino 0 1-4 1, Adenuga 6 1-2 16, Prentice 0 0-1 0. Totals: 14 7-16 42.
Keshequa (45)
Powers 5 0-0 14, Mallaber 5 0-0 14, Flanagan 7 3-9 17, Buchinger 0 0-2 0, Blow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-11 45. Houghton 11 22 32 42 Keshequa 9 14 25 45
Three-point goals: Houghton 7 (Adenuga 3, DeGolyer 2, Huang 2); Keshequa 8 (Powers 4, Mallaber 4). Total fouls: Houghton 13, Keshequa 16. Fouled out: Huang.