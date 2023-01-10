OLEAN — Gannon Moore and Miles Moore each captured two events to key Frewsburg past Olean in boys swimming action on Tuesday.
The Bears claimed the CCAA matchup, 124-52.
Gannon Moore took the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle while Miles won the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. The 200 freestyle relay team of Sean Howard, Gavin Weseman, Dominic Breton and Landon Johnson picked up the lone first for Olean, winning the event in 1:41.05.
AT OLEAN
Frewsburg 124, Olean 52
200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Frederes, Barber, Hren, Peterson) 1:50.90
200 freestyle: Ga. Moore (F) 1:54.37
200 IM: Gr. Moore (F) 2:16.38
50 freestyle: M. Moore (F) :23.09
Diving: Pitts (F) 241.10
100 butterfly: Lindstrom (F) :59.28
100 freestyle: Ga. Moore (F) :50.58
500 freestyle: Hren (F) 5:05.95
200 freestyle relay: Olean (Howard, Breton, Weseman, Johnson) 1:41.05
100 backstroke: Swan (F) 1:04.02
100 breaststroke: M. Moore (F) 1:10.44
400 freestyle: Frewsburg (Lindstrom, Collins, Eckert, Peterson) 3:41.22