OLEAN — The Olean girls swimming and diving team opened its 2023 season with a tight loss, falling to Frewsburg 99-87 in a meet Thursday at the Huskies’ pool.
Olean won four events, led by individual winners Tyyetta Herman (50-yard freestyle), Molly Marshall (100 backstroke) and Katrina DeGroff (100 breaststroke). Olean also took the 200 freestyle (DeGroff, Alana Rowand, Herman, Emmalie Gehm).
For Frewsburg, Emily Swan (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Cara Pillitieri (200 IM, 500 freestyle) were double-winners.
Salamanca 113, Fredonia 72
SALAMANCA — Salamanca won 10 of the 12 events, including all three relays, to take a win in its first meet of the season.
The Warriors were led by a pair of double-winners: Mikaela Tennity in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and Charli Ross in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Camryn Quigley (100 freestyle) and Michaelynn Lecceardone (100 backstroke) added one win each.
“It has been a long time since we have had a victory over this team and our girls earned it all,” SHS coach Laurie Lafferty-John noted. “We dealt with lightning delays and late arrivals and the overall composure of our team tonight really made us proud.
The victory thrilled the Warriors’ longtime coach.
“It's like we turned a corner,” she added. “We’ve been preparing for the last three years and watch out for Salamanca Swim and Dive: we are alive. These kids are working hard in the pool, they are embracing what it takes to find success and I am seeing a different level of intensity from them in the water when it’s race time.”
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Olean 4, Salamanca 1
OLEAN — Olean swept the doubles matches and won first and third singles to claim the match indoors at St. Bonaventure Fitness Center.
Rose Scordo swept Jasmine Smith at first singles and Elise Trudeau swept Athena Lounsbury in third singles to lead the Huskies. In the closest match of the night, Salamanca’s Emily Benjamin held on to beat Riti Anumalasetty 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in two sets with a tiebreak.
Lina Chauhdry and Faith Schreiber took first doubles and Lilli Khettry and Ava Smith won second doubles.
“Both teams played well,” Olean coach Ryan Nawrot said. “The three singles matches had many deuce points. Second singles almost went into a third set. I’m very proud of all the Olean girls. They have really been pushing themselves to get better every day. Friday's match (against) Falconer will be a great test of their resilience.”
AT OLEAN
Olean 4, Salamanca 1
Singles: Scordo (O) 6-1, 6-1 Smith; Benjamin (S) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) Anumalasetty; Trudeau (O) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Chauhdry/Schreiber (O) 6-1, 6-0 Lockhart/Prey; Smith/Khettry (O) 6-0, 6-0 Perez/Huff
AT OLEAN
Frewsburg 99, Olean 87
200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Yost, Pillitieri, Frederes, Hartley) 2:10.39
200 freestyle: Swan (F) 2:14.22
200 IM: Pillitieri (F) 2:29.75
50 freestyle: Herman (O) :26.20
Diving: E. Pitts (F) 241.70
100 butterfly: Frederes (F) 1:21.80
100 freestyle: Swan (F) :59.64
500 freestyle: Pillitieri (F) 6:11.28
200 freestyle relay: Olean (DeGroff, Rowand, Herman, Gehm) 1:57.28
100 backstroke: Marshall (O) 1:11.17
100 breaststroke: DeGroff (O) 1:24.81
400 freestyle relay: Frewsburg (Pillitieri, Frederes, Swan, Waid) 4:20.24
AT SALAMANCA
Salamanca 113, Fredonia 72
200 medley relay: Salamanca (Wass, Tennity, Ross, Quigley) 2:15.97
200 freestyle: Tennity (S) 2:33.05
200 IM: Ross (S) 2:56.76
50 freestyle: Quigley (S) :28.94
Diving: Pucci-Schaefer (F) 295.87
100 butterfly: Ross (S) 1:25.71
100 freestyle: Quigley (S) 1:05.82
500 freestyle: Delcamp (F) 7:19.77
200 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Lecceardone, John, Quigley, Smith) 2:09.24
100 backstroke: Tennity (S) 1:18.12
100 breaststroke: Lecceardone (S) 1:30.54
400 freestyle relay: Salamanca (Ross, Tennity, Wass, Lecceardone) 4:49.34