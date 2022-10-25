DUNKIRK — The Portville girls soccer team simply gave up too many chances at set pieces to hope to contain a familiar thorn in its side.

For the third-straight year, Frewsburg ended Portville’s season in the same round. This time, it was corner kicks, free kicks or penalties that did the Panthers in as those plays accounted for four of Frewsburg’s five goals in a 5-0 shutout of Portville in a Section 6 Class C semifinal on Tuesday night.

