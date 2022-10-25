DUNKIRK — The Portville girls soccer team simply gave up too many chances at set pieces to hope to contain a familiar thorn in its side.
For the third-straight year, Frewsburg ended Portville’s season in the same round. This time, it was corner kicks, free kicks or penalties that did the Panthers in as those plays accounted for four of Frewsburg’s five goals in a 5-0 shutout of Portville in a Section 6 Class C semifinal on Tuesday night.
Frewsburg scored almost immediately — less than two minutes in — as Kaydan Bush finished off a rebound from Ava Jimerson’s header off of a corner kick. Sixteen minutes later, Jimerson braced the lead with a goal assisted by Alexandra Hultberg and the 2-0 advantage carried into halftime.
Hultberg scored twice in five minutes, in the 56th and 61st, in the second half to make it a 4-0 lead before Bush added her second in the 65th with an Audrey Eckwahl assist.
Portville goalkeeper Mackenzie Harmon made nine saves for the No. 2 seed Panthers (14-3-1).
“It sounds maybe lame, for lack of a better word, to say in a 5-0 game that I thought we competed pretty well with them, but I did,” first-year PCS coach Mike Matz said. “They scored two goals on corner kicks, one on a free kick and one on a PK. So it was the dead ball set pieces that got us.”
The Bears’ success on corners didn’t surprise the Panthers.
“We had watched film and we knew what we had to do, we knew what they were going to do,” Matz said. “They just were able to execute because, well, what do you know, they’re a really good team. We knew that corner kicks were going to be a strength of theirs and they generated a ton of them … the law of averages, you cannot give up corner kicks at an alarming rate and not have something go wrong.”
Frewsburg goalkeeper Braelyn Stelmack was unchallenged, with no saves recorded in a shutout.
Matz said the Panthers knew they couldn’t shut out Frewsburg, but he wanted to see how they’d respond to the first goal, early as it was.
“This is an incredibly high-character group of kids, there was no head-hanging or sniping at each other, any of that,” he said. “(When they scored), we knew this was going to happen and they kept working throughout the game. They work incredibly hard.
“I said look, at the end of the year there’s only one that’s happy. Everybody else ends their season with a loss. What I think should not be lost on these kids is it was a really good year. When you look back on the season, don’t think about this game, think about all the things that got us to this game, all the good memories, all the wins, all the laughs, all the camaraderie, all the friends that we have. That’s what we want to take away.”
Undefeated Frewsburg (17-0), seeded third, advances to play No. 1 Wilson in the sectional championship Saturday at 11 a.m. in Dunkirk.
Portville kept its recent high standards up after Matz, a former J.V. coach, replaced predecessor Jesse Archer, repeating as CCAA East champions and reaching a third straight sectional semifinal.
“Jesse is a great coach, a great friend of mine and a great person, great dad,” Matz said. “So for me those are some big shoes to fill and I’ve told him that. That’s a pretty high standard to live up to. When I was coaching JV for him, we had a really good thing going, and to step into those shoes and then you’ve got kids that have played for Jesse for quite a while, you’re wondering are they going to respond? Even though I coached most of these kids at JV, it’s not the same. How are they going to respond to me, am I going to do the right things? But they embraced me from the get-go and I couldn’t be happier with how they embraced me as their coach.”
Portville is set to graduate nine seniors, including captains Leah Wyant and Teagan Kosinski, and will look to reload in hopes of making it back to this point.
“We’re losing nine seniors and we’re grateful for all their contributions over the years,” Matz said. “Our JV team was undefeated this year, so I do feel like there are girls on the JV team that will step in and not fill roles from other people but develop their own roles and make us good again.”