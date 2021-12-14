DUKE CENTER, Pa. — For three quarters, it appeared as though the Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany boys basketball team would be inseparable until the game’s final moments.
The Terrors had built a second-half lead, but couldn’t pull away on the scoreboard. That’s when Landon Francis took over.
The O-E freshman scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the final four-plus minutes, and all 23 in the second half, to lead the Terrors to a 64-47 victory Tuesday in a North Tier League matchup.
“He turned the switch on and decided that he was going to finish off that game,” O-E coach Steve Bell said. “He made some big shots, controlled the ball and made his free throws down the stretch.”
After a slow start, O-E began to find offensive success by feeding the ball to Gavin Jimerson and Shene Thomas in the post. Jimerson finished with 14 points while Thomas scored 10 points, the duo controlling the paint through the game’s crucial minutes.
While Jimerson and Thomas provided scoring threats from under the basket, Francis operated from the outside, using speed off the dribble and timely 3-point shooting to pair with his team’s domination of the glass. Francis added six assists, five steals and three rebounds, rounding out a complete night for the freshman.
“You’re not going to see better freshmen than they have on that team, so I give them a lot of credit,” Port coach Kyle Babcock said. “We tried switching the defense up, and I think (O-E) reacted very well to it.”
Port raced out to a 14-7 first-quarter lead. As the second quarter began, however, the Gators became sloppy on the offensive end, ultimately finishing with 27 turnovers for the game.
“You can’t beat anybody with 27 turnovers,” Babcock said. “Somehow, we need to stop the trend of turning the ball over so much.”
Austin Cousins (three 3s) added 12 points for the Terrors. Drew Evens led Port with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Three of those treys came in the second half, keeping the Gators in the game until O-E distanced itself late in the final frame.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Houghton 39, Hinsdale 16
HOUGHTON — James Adenuga totaled 15 points and connected on three triples to lift Houghton (2-2).
Malachi Degolyer scored 13 points to aid the Panthers.
Ethan Cashimere hit one three pointer on route to six points to lead Hinsdale (0-3).
“We were really balanced today and our defense is getting better as the year goes on as you could see today,” Houghton coach Phil Nelson said.
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 46, Pioneer 36
YORKSHIRE — Huddy Kwiatkowski totaled 12 points, four rebounds and three steals and Allegany-Limestone used a balanced effort to get by Pioneer (3-2).
Andrew Giardini grabbed six rebounds while he and Jacob Brockel had eight points for the Gators (2-1). Anthony DeCapua (7 points) contributed three blocks, three assists and four steals and Gabe Ramadhan also had seven points for the Gators.
A-L took an early 14-8 lead before maintaining a slight edge the rest of the way.
Fillmore 56, Belfast 44
FILLMORE — Zach Sisson poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Mitchell Ward notched 19 to lift Fillmore (4-1).
“I’m proud of how our guys bounced back tonight,” said Fillmore coach Randy Crouch, whose team was edged by Wellsville for the Allegany County IAABO title on Saturday. “There weren’t a lot of easy baskets, and it was pretty tight for most of the first half.
“Mitch really carried us offensively early (9 first-quarter points) and then Zach hit some big baskets in the second half when we needed them (10 third-quarter points). Carter (Sisson) continues to anchor us on both ends. We still need to clean up a lot of our execution if we want to compete with Avoca/Prattsburgh next Tuesday.”
Anthony Logue had 18 points while Kadin Logue added 10 for Belfast.
Wellsville 53, Bath-Haverling 34
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar and Alex Perkins both had double-doubles to power Wellsville.
Dunbar totaled 20 points and 12 boards while Perkins finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions. Aidan Riley chipped in six steals.
“Very good defensive effort tonight,” said Wellsville coach Raymie Auman, whose team jumped out to a 14-4 lead before slowly pulling away over the next three quarters. “We also did a great job of handling their 1-3-1 pressure zone by moving the ball and limiting turnovers. They are a much better team than we saw tonight. It will be a much tougher task when we go to Bath.”
The Rams fell to 1-3.