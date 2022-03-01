BUFFALO — For one of the first times all year, the typically dominant Olean Huskies had their backs to the wall.
With its season on the line, Olean trailed Lewiston-Porter 46-40 with 5:40 to play in Tuesday’s Section 6 Class B-1 semifinal at Buffalo State College.
“I think instincts just took over from there,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I think they just said ‘Hey, this isn’t going to be our last game.’”
No. 2 Olean responded with a 12-3 run over the final five minutes in a dominant performance on both sides of the ball to stun Lewiston-Porter, 52-49, and keep another sensational season alive.
Senior Zion James was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line late, classmate Kamdyn McClain made several clutch defensive plays and Cade Anastasia scored all five of his points down the stretch to pace the Olean (20-2) offense and send the Huskies to their 14th sectional final appearance in the last 16 years.
“I thought we had to relax a little bit, because there were five minutes left but with the way the game was going, it seemed like every possession was life and death,” Kolasinski explained of his team's approach at crunch time. “And I think we needed to calm down a little bit. Guys did that, and defensively we created a couple turnovers.”
The rally began with back-to-back and-1 opportunities on contested makes at the rim by McClain and Anastasia. McClain missed his free throw but Anastasia capitalized on his to make the score 46-45.
“I thought those two plays really gave us the energy and got us back going,” Kolasinski noted.
Then, with just over three minutes to play, Jack DeRose hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game to give Olean a 48-46 advantage — its first lead since early in the second quarter.
Lew-Port (14-9), however, which had a balanced scoring output all night, would not bow out of sectionals quietly.
Bobby Beilein sank a floater in the paint and the subsequent free throw to put the Lancers back ahead 49-48 with 2:10 to go.
But on a night where they had already done so much to claw back, it was the Huskies who made the game’s final big play when James fed Anastasia with a beautiful backdoor pass. The junior capitalized and finished at the rim to put the Huskies ahead — for good, this time — 50-49 with 1:05 to play.
James then made two clutch free-throws to put Olean up by three and Lew-Port’s two last second heaves from 3-point range fell short to clinch the victory.
“What a game, and these kids deserve the chance tonight to just enjoy this one,” said Kolasinski, who has led Olean to the title game in all three of his seasons as head coach.
James led the Huskies with 21 points, and though McClain was contained on the stat sheet, had a solid all-around outing for Olean. It was the presence of both seniors down the stretch that truly helped the Huskies seal the victory.
“It’s awesome to be back here at Buff State. And with the hiatus last year and everything, Zion and Kamdyn are the only two that have played here before,” Kolasinski said. “So I think not only being seniors, but having played here before came up big.”
DeRose had 17 points for Olean, including an eight-point first quarter for his team, which was held under 55 for just the third time all season.
Neither team shot particularly well from the field, with the game turning into a bit of 3-point contest at times. Lew-Port was 4-for-23 from beyond the arc and Olean sank nine of its 31 3-point attempts.
Most of those misses could be chalked up to a disciplined zone defense from the Lancers, which also forced 15 turnovers.
“I’ll tell you what, their zone is very tough” Kolasinski said. “Watching film, I couldn't exactly figure out all of their rules and things, but we thought we wanted to attack from the inside out. We had a little bit of difficulty getting the ball to the middle, and when we did, the results weren’t really what we wanted.”
For Lew-Port, Beilein had 16 points and Logan Eoute added 14. The duo combined however, for just three points total over the game’s final eight minutes.
Olean’s next test will be on Saturday at 1:45 p.m. back at Buff State against Lackawanna for the B-1 title. The Steelers put up 88 points against Riverside in its semifinal win and Kolasinski knows his team will be given all it can handle with a berth to states on the line.
“That is a tough Lackawanna team. “We like a good pace, but we don’t necessarily score at the clip that they do, he said. “So it’s going to be kind of interesting to see if we can slow them down a little bit because I don’t want to get into a track meet.”
AT BUFFALO
Lewiston-Porter (49)
Eoute 6 1-2 14, Beilein 6 3-3 16, Carlo 4 1-2 11, Palumbo 3 0-0 6, Krawczyk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 5-7 49
Olean (52)
James 6 5-6 21, DeRose 6 0-0 17, Anastasia 2 1-3 5, McClain 1 2-3 4, Hoffman 1 1-2 3, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-14 52
Lew-Port 8 28 44 49
Olean 15 25 38 52
Three-point goals: Lew-Port 4, Olean 8. Total fouls: Lew-Port 9, Olean 11. Fouled out: none