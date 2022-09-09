ALLEGANY — The folks who put together the schedules didn’t do the Allegany-Limestone football team any favors to start the season.
After taking a lopsided loss to rival and Class D stalwart Portville to start the year, the Gators were pitted against defending league champ Fredonia in their Class C South opener on Friday night.
As A-L coach Marcus Grove said: “Fredonia is the defending league champion for a reason. They came in here and proved it again.”
The Hillbillies (2-0, 1-0) buried the Gators (0-2, 0-1) with three touchdowns over the game’s final 13 minutes to secure a 26-3 victory.
“We knew it was a gauntlet in the beginning of the season,” Grove said. “We’re hoping we can sneak out with one league win in these first three weeks here.”
In case you were wondering, A-L visits 2021 league runner-up Salamanca next.
Despite the margin of defeat, it’s not all bad for the Gators. They only trailed 7-3 late into the third quarter and missed a field goal in the fourth that would have made it a one-possession game again.
For what it’s worth, both Portville coach Josh Brooks and Fredonia’s Greg Sherlock told Grove they’re glad they played A-L early in the season when the Gators are still building under their young first-year coach.
“Those are two top tier football programs the last couple years who are giving compliments to our kids and recognizing we’re right there,” Grove said. “We realize it too. We’re getting our kids to buy into it. Once they buy in and we clean up a few things I think we’ll be right there.”
The bottom fell out for the Gators with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Facing a fourth down from their own 32, an errant center snap was recovered by Fredonia in scoring position.
Three plays later Ethan Fry hit Jameson Quinn for a 22-yard touchdown. The Hillbillies also scored on their next two possessions as Fry connected again with Quinn for 43 yards and Micah Davis ran in from three yards out.
Of the failed punt snap, Grove said: “I take all the blame for that. It’s on me. It’s not on my kids. Just a miscue with the center exchange. He thought the QB was under center. He wasn’t. He was back in punt formation. That’s a miscommunication on my part to them.”
The Gators had four turnovers and couldn’t complete scoring opportunities. They ran 14 plays and held the ball for nearly seven minutes to start the third quarter before turning it over on downs at the Fredonia 21.
After Fredonia went ahead 14-3, A-L drove inside the Hillbillies’ 10. That possession ended on a 21-yard field goal that sailed wide right.
“We took a risk there at the end of the game when it was still pretty close, taking a field goal,” Grove said. “Unfortunately we barely missed it. That happens. It’s a risk you’re willing to take.”
The Gators scored first on Anthony Decapua’s 34-yard field goal after A-L recovered a fumble on Fredonia’s first possession.
The Hillbillies took the lead for good on Fry’s 1-yard sneak that capped a 15-play, 80 yard drive bridging the first and second quarters.
Fry completed 24 of 35 passes for 282 yards. Quinn finished with 10 receptions for 139 yards while fellow wideout Keegan Whitfield added 89 yards on eight catches.
“I think our quarterback read a lot better in the fourth quarter,” said Sherlock, who added: “Everything we worked on all week, I give (A-L’s) coaching staff credit, they switched things up. We saw a lot of things that we didn’t expect.”
Kevin Edwards-Hardy led the Gators offense with 54 yards on the ground. Michael Frederick added 68 yards on 7 of 18 passing, with four going to Andrew Giardini. A-L was limited to 193 total yards.
Grove said the deeper Hillbillies wore the Gators down at the end. A-L also lost a starting cornerback and two linebackers to injuries or cramps during the game.
“When you drop three starters it makes it kind of difficult,” Grove said. “You have some guys who might not have gotten the repetitions they needed to be successful during the practice week. That’s on me too. I’ve got to get those guys more repetitions so when they’re in that position they’re ready to go.”