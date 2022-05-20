OLEAN — A 9-5 advantage in hits didn’t spark the necessary offense for Olean in its regular season baseball finale Thursday night at Bradner Stadium.
The Huskies plated two runs in the first inning but didn’t score again in a 7-2 loss to Fredonia in CCAA Div. I play.
Owen Ludwig struck out five in a complete game effort for Fredonia.
Micah Davis went 3-for-4 and scored twice for Fredonia.
Thomas Bates went 2-for-3 with a double and Dom Henzel went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Huskies (9-6, 9-5). Aaron Vincent started on the mound and Railey Silvis relieved him in the third. Fredonia worked eight total walks to six strikeouts.
“Their pitcher had really good command, obviously he didn’t walk anybody,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “He kept us off balance. We had nine hits but he scattered those hits and then we had three errors, they only had one. They made some big plays when we were aggressive on the basepaths.”
CCAA III
Portville 12, Salamanca 8
SALAMANCA — Maxx Yehl hit 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI and struck out six batters in a two-inning pitching start to lead Portville (17-1).
Luke Petryszak went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Portville. Portville led 11-0 through four innings and used three relief pitchers, holding off a late-inning rally from Salamanca.
For Salamanca (12-7, 9-5), Shawn Bacelli went 2-for-2 with a two-RBI triple and Jaxson Ross had two hits. Bacelli struck out five with three walks after taking the mound in the third inning.
“For us, I think we just dug an early hole,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “Maxx was dominant for two innings and put us down early. But one of our main goals was to stay in the fight tonight for as long as we could. It’s really good for our kids to be exposed to that type of game before playoffs. We saw really good pitching tonight and I thought we responded well.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Campbell-Savona 3
CAMPBELL — In its regular season finale, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team got a test from Campbell-Savona, but a four-run third inning put the Wolverines ahead for good on Thursday.
B-R (19-1) trailed 1-0 after the second but responded immediately in the third and held on to win. Trey Buchholz threw a complete game, striking out eight with three walks while holding C-S to six hits.
Landon Danaher went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Wyatt Karnuth, Reece Gaines and Evan Pinney each had one hit for the Wolverines.
“It was a great game,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Very competitive both ways, both pitchers threw great games. We just had some key hits at the right time and some outstanding plays in the field to preserve the win for us.”
Kade Cochran and Kaden Bolt both went 2-for-3 for C-S. Cochran also went the distance with six strikeouts and three walks.
Red Jacket 8, Fillmore 3
HOUGHTON — Brent Zubikowski hit a two-RBI single and finished with two of Fillmore’s six hits in a regular season finale loss for the Eagles.
It was just Fillmore’s third loss, finishing the regular season at 13-3.
Zubikowski struck out five batters in relief.