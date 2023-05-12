ST. BONAVENTURE — Even amid a relatively dominant 9-0 start, the Olean High softball team had a tough time with a couple of league foes the first time through.
Indeed, the Huskies nipped Dunkirk, 2-0, back on April 15. They used a five-run final inning to beat Falconer, 8-0, and fended off a bit of a late rally to edge Fredonia, 6-3, late last month.
All the while, they’d done more than enough to remain the division’s standard bearer.
On Friday, however, one of those formidable foes finally got the best of it.
Jordan Lucas had a standout pitching performance, striking out 12 while allowing just six hits and a single earned run to lift Fredonia to a 7-1 triumph over Olean in a CCAA I West rematch at St. Bonaventure’s Joyce Field.
In a matchup of the league’s top two teams, the Hillbillies managed a 3-0 lead through five innings before Olean pulled to within 3-1 in the sixth. Fredonia, however, plated four runs in its final at-bats for some final insurance.
Callie Dragget and Gaby Matos both had two hits and an RBI while Jenna Truby tripled and drove in two runs for the Hillbillies (11-4, 9-2).
Emma Edwards struck out 10 with just one walk while allowing seven runs, five earned, for Olean. Edwards (triple) also had two hits, Anna Bates doubled and scored the lone run and Angelina Mesiarik singled with an RBI for the Huskies (13-2, 9-1), who remained in first place by a half game.
“We did not get many key hits tonight,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “I think we left seven or eight runners on base in the first four innings. You have to give Fredonia credit; they just beat us tonight.”
He added: “We just have to flush this one, learn from our mistakes and move forward. We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. This is the game of softball, some nights it just does not go your way.”
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 11, Franklinville 3
FRANKLINVILLE — Tied 3-3 through five innings, Ellicottville took the lead with a run in the sixth and then exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to seal it.
The Eagles moved to 8-5 while getting by Ellicottville for the second time this season. The Panthers fell to 1-15.
Portville 10, West Valley 1
WEST VALLEY — Payton Young went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored to guide Portville.
Teagan Kosinski went 2-for-4 with a home run — giving her three in the last two games — with three RBI while Sam Steadman was 3-for-4 with two triples, three RBI and two runs for the Panthers (11-4, 10-0). Alisha Dickerson scattered eight hits and three walks while striking out eight. With that strikeout total, she hit the 100-strikeout milestone for the season.
Mattison Foster, Madison Ford, Bella Morales and Avery DeFazio all chipped in two hits for Portville, which built up a 10-1 advantage through five innings.
West Valley pitcher Colleen Keller went 2-for-4 with a home run while Sam Herbst and Mara Swan both singled and reached base twice with a walk for the Wildcats (11-5, 8-4).