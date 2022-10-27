ALLEGANY — Five weeks earlier, Marcus Grove secured his first win as head of the Allegany-Limestone football team.
On Thursday, against the same opponent, on the same field, he notched his first postseason triumph. And he did so due in large part to a career night from quarterback Michael Frederick.
The senior signal-caller also had a memorable night in the team’s regular season non-league matchup with the Bulldogs, going 11-of-15 for 240 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a breakout effort in a 36-18 victory, A-L’s first of the year. But on Thursday, he was even better, recording one of the better statistical lines by a Big 30 quarterback on the season.
Frederick went 17-of-33 through the air for 341 yards, four TDs and no picks to lead No. 10 Allegany-Limestone to a 44-13 victory over No. 11 Alden in a Chuck Funke Classic Class C semifinal at Fred Grace Field.
Frederick had 168 passing yards through just the first quarter, in which he tossed two TDs and ran for another to stake the Gators to a 22-6 lead, and 270 at the half. His 341 yards marked a new school single-game record. He was also A-L’s leading rusher with 14 carries for 83 yards.
“That was a career day and a record day,” Grove said of Frederick’s performance, before adding of what allowed A-L to open up the passing game: “The offensive line. All the credit goes to them. They gave Michael the time he needed to thow, and then our wide receivers came down with catches.
“Michael’s very talented, he’s a hard worker, he’s a leader for our our offense, a leader for our team and I’ll use the same kind of quote I did last week against Olean with Andrew Giardini: you put the ball in your playmakers’ hands and they’re going to come through for you, and Michael did tonight. Just an unbelievable night.”
Frederick’s receivers had equally impressive contests, as Gabe Ramadhan caught eight passes for 170 yards and a TD, Kevin Edwards-Hardy had two catches for 76 yards and a TD, plus a 10-yard rushing score and two 2-point conversion receptions and Jacob Herbert notched two grabs for 63 yards and a score — including the longest of the night at 41 yards.
Giardini also had a TD reception while leading the defense with seven tackles, including two sacks. Ahren Faller collected six tackles and an interception and Herbert had five stops and a pick for the Gators, who won the overall turnover battle, 3-0, and outgained the Bulldogs, 501-212.
Even after winning the teams’ first matchup by three scores, Grove believes his team had a more complete performance on Thursday.
“It’s funny how it fell,” he acknowledged of getting Alden again at home. “Leading up to this week, we saw the seedings come out, and Alden the first time around, they played us pretty tough in the second half; they actually kind of dominated us in the second half …
“So again, the last 3-4 weeks, we’ve been preaching to our kids, play four full quarters of football. And tonight, we did that, we strung it together. The first matchup against them, we had some pretty stupid penalties, untimely penalties, some turnovers. (Last night), we played a pretty penalty-free game and a turnover-free game. We definitely improved from Week 4 against them to Week 9 now.”
A-L, which eclipsed the .500 mark for the first time this year (5-4) with the victory, will take on No. 9 Akron (5-4) in next Thursday’s Funke Classic consolation bowl title game.