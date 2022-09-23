Leslie Frazier couldn’t have been happy with the Bills’ Thursday injury report.
Buffalo’s defensive coordinator practiced without three of his four starting defensive backs.
In fact, the report got worse.
Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Micah Hyde, both with neck injuries, missed their second straight workout and, yesterday, safety Jordan Poyer, who has two interceptions in as many games, also was out with a foot injury after a limited practice Wednesday.
Meanwhile defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, Buffalo’s best pass rusher from that position, missed his second straight, though fellow tackle, Ed Oliver, has participated both days despite an elbow injury.
THE CONCERN with the depleted secondary — Jackson and Hyde seem unlikely to play — is that the 2-0 Bills will be coming off a short week after Monday’s domination of Tennessee and heading to Miami to face the unbeaten Dolphins, who just registered one of the most dramatic wins in franchise history.
Down by three touchdowns with barely 12 minutes to play in Baltimore, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a game for the ages: 36-of-50 passing for 469 yards and six touchdowns. His cause was aided by two of the NFL’s fastest wide receivers, Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (11 receptions for 171 yards and two TDs).
It was enough to frighten even a healthy team.
BUT, WEDNESDAY afternoon Frazier, though acknowledging the gravity of the injuries to the secondary plus Phillips, seemed unfazed.
“We put together a plan and even if a guy’s not able to practice we trust that he’s spending the time going through the (preparation) process,” he said. “When a decision is made whether he’s going to play, if he is, he’s somewhat ready because he’s visualized it. If we find out he’s not able to play, that other guy who’s scheduled to step in, he’s been given those reps all along.”
Hyde and Poyer are one of the top safety tandems in the league, but the Bills have decent depth with Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson.
The situation at corner where the free-agent loss of Levi Wallace to Pittsburgh was compounded by Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White going on injured reserve for four weeks recovering from knee surgery.
Jackson moved into White’s spot and two draft choices, Kaiir Elam (first round) and Christian Benford (sixth), shared Wallace’s spot.
Now, both rookies will start against the best field-stretching pair of wideouts in the league.
BUT FRAZIER maintained, “The first couple of games they’ve done a really good job of staying in the game both in practice and in games, and that’s always a good sign … the production that they’ve given us. The games haven’t been too big for them. But, if it comes to that they would both have to start it would be tough to have them out there, that’s for sure.
“(Kaiir) and Christian have basically split the reps, so if (they are) thrust into the role of taking all the reps that would be a little bit different for both of them, a bit of an adjustment. But I think both of them will do a great job in their preparation, that’s the key, and I think they would be able to handle it.”
And he pointed out of the young corners, “It’s never about one guy on our team, it’s a collective effort between our pass rush and our coverage combined. That’s an important part of our success on defense … being able to rush the quarterback with four and not always having to expose the secondary by bringing five or six guys to make (the quarterback) speed up.
“It’s no different this week though they have some outstanding wide receivers, who do a great job after the catch, and a really good quarterback. Our ability to tackle, get guys running to the football and trying to take the ball away from them is very, very important. It ‘s not always ‘bombs away,’ it’s also making some catches and making people miss.”
REFERENCING the critical loss of White, possibly into mid- or late-October, Frazier said, “You can’t let it freeze you because time goes on, you’ve got to get ready for practice and ball games and make some decisions. You can’t be held hostage because when you get to game time you want the emphasis to be on the things you need to do to win.
“You have to trust the guys that potentially step into those roles and handle the game plan if someone is not able to play. We start back in April installing the things we’re going to use (during the season) which is why we’re usually able to get off to a good start on defense. The players with us have had a lot of time on task so when they’re thrust into the role it’s not like it’s something new. They’ve had a lot of reps at it, now it’s a matter of going out and executing.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)