BRADFORD, Pa. — Presence and poise accompanied Jake Franz to the green as he readied himself for one final putt.
On the fifth hole of a sudden death showdown, his ball laid just a few feet away from the hole.
Ethan Bailey, who just missed a close putt that put him one stroke behind, looked on as Franz quietly walked up, calculated his next stroke and gently sealed his win, earning the boys’ Division I top prize in Week 2 of the Penn-York Junior Golf League on Monday at Pennhills Club.
In Week 1 at Elkdale Country Club in Salamanca, both Franz (Pennhills) and Bailey (Wellsville) finished in the top 10, with Franz posting a third-place 79 and Bailey placing ninth with an 86. Moving to a difficult Pennhills layout for the next leg of the event’s 54th renewal, the pair tied for first place through 18 holes, each tallying a 78, four ahead of the next best golfer.
“I thought I got off the tee well, my wedges and irons were fine, I just couldn’t putt,” said Franz, a Pennhills member and senior-to-be at Bradford High School. “I was missing a lot of putts within 10 feet. Everything else was fine but putting was a struggle today.”
Needing a playoff to determine a winner, both Franz and Bailey had their fair amount of luck.
On the first hole, Franz found himself stuck in a sand trap, taking two shots to make his way out and onto the green. While Bailey had a chance to seal victory early, he narrowly missed a putt that stretched the head-to-head faceoff to Hole 2, which saw both competitors record fours.
On Hole 3, Franz was saved again after Bailey took a stroke from losing his ball. Had he not tacked on an extra shot, Bailey would have finished with three, one ahead of Franz. On Hole 4, it was Bailey’s turn to find some well-timed fortune, being saved by Franz’s continued putting problems, which resulted in a near point-blank miss.
However, on the fifth and final hole, Franz’s second shot placed him on the green while Bailey wound up just about five feet off in the fairway. Two shots later, Franz tapped in the winning shot.
“When you get into playoffs, you just have to go for par,” said Franz, who made par on three of the five playoff holes. “If (your opponent) makes a birdie, then that’s that, but par should be the score and that’s what won it today. That was my mindset.”
This week, 81 of 97 registered golfers participated. In boys’ Division II (ages 14-15), Louis Nedzinski (Bavarian Hills) won the first-place trophy, notching a 79, while Carter Davis and Owen Wright (both of Cardinal Hills) tied for second with an 80. Ty Urban (Pine Acres) won the Division III (ages 12-13) crown with a 44 while Keegan Smith (Bavarian Hills) followed up his Week 1 victory by once again capturing the boys’ Division IV (ages 11-and-under) trophy, shooting a 43 from the modified tees that narrowly edged Carter Crabtree’s (Chautauqua) 44. On the girls’ side, Makenna Heckman won her second-straight Division I crown, firing an impressive round of 39 on her home course to top Payten Leet by four strokes.
Next week, Penn-York golfers will move to Wellsville for the third stage of the five-week competition.
“I want to focus on getting off the tee because I know Wellsville is very tight and you have to be able to put the ball on the fairway,” said Franz. “I’ll definitely be practicing (for) that going into next week. … My dad has helped me with my golf game. He’s pretty much taught me everything I know.”
Following are the top 10 golfers, by division, from Week 2 at Pennhills:
BOYS
DIVISION I (16-18)
Score Points
1. J. Franz (Pennhills) 78 10
2. E. Bailey (Wells.) 78 9
3. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 82 8
4.K. Asti (Ridgway) 84 6.5
4. C. Hannon (Chaut.) 84 6.5
6. K. Heckman (Pennhills) 85 5
7. K. Padlo (Bartlett) 87 4
8. E. Wilbur (Bartlett) 88 3
9. A. Nedzinski (BH) 90 2
10. L. Howard (Smeth) 92 1
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. L. Nedzinski (BH) 79 10
2. O. Wright (CH) 80 9
3. C. Davis (CH) 80 8
4. M. Beaver (CH) 84 7
5. H. Johnson (Moon) 88 6
6. J. Morrison (CH) 89 5
7. N. Beaver (CH) 90 4
8. T. Reese (Pennhills) 92 3
9. A. Bohdanowycz (Bartlett) 94 2
10. C. Bartman (Bartlett) 95 1
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes)
1. T. Urban (Pennhills) 44 10
2. K. Caskey (B.H.) 46 9
3. J. Bell (Pine Acres) 48 8
4. C. Kahm (Moon) 49 6.5
4. B. Porter (Kane) 49 6.5
6. N. Perkins (Bolivar) 51 4.5
6. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 51 4.5
8. A. Leet (Pine Acres) 52 2.5
8. D. Myers (Bartlett) 52 2.5
10. K. Streich (Coud) 53 .3
10. G. Busch (HS) 53 .3
10. B. Hartlet (HS) 53 .3
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 hole modified)
1. K. Smith (BH) 43 10
2. C. Crabtree (Chaut) 44 9
3. H. Honeck (Bartlett) 44 8
4. K. Beaver (CH) 47 7
5. A. Wade (Elkdale) 54 6
6. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 57 5
7. C. Lundgren (Pennhills) 59 4
8. G. Blocher (Bartlett) 60 3
9. E. Johnson (Bolivar) 61 2
10. C. Jackson (Bartlett) 62 1
GIRLS
DIVISION (14-18)
(9 holes)
1. M. Heckman (Pennhills) 39 10
2. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 43 9
3. R. Lineman (Pennhills) 45 8
4. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 49 7
5. S. Krise (BH) 51 6
6. S. Bartman (Bartlett) 52 5
7. S. Benjamin (BH) 54 4
8. M. Parks (Serenity Hill) 56 3
9. A. Morrison (C. Hills) 72 2
DIVISION III (12-13)
(9 holes)
1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 62 10
2. B. Johnsen (Bartlett) 74 9
3. A. Henzel (Bartlett) 90 8
DIVISION IV (11-under)
(9 holes modified)
1. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 68 10
2. J. Lyons (Bolivar) 86 9