SOUTH DAYTON — For a fleeting moment, the Franklinville baseball team was in command.
Tied at 1 through three innings, the FCS Panthers exploded for six fourth-inning runs to bring a 7-1 lead — and a senior pitcher who’d been dealing — into the bottom half. But from there, the game came down to one particular factor, coach Reed Mitrowski said:
When Franklinville dealt a big blow, Pine Valley responded. And when the more experienced PV Panthers delivered their big punch, his young Franklinville team, which starts four eighth-graders and two freshmen, did not.
David Hunt hit an inside-the-park home run, tripled and totaled three hits and four RBI as Pine Valley not only answered the deficit, but controlled the rest of the game, pulling away for a 16-7 home triumph in the Section 6 Class D championship game on Thursday.
Bryce Sercu added three hits, including a double, and two RBI for top-seeded Pine Valley (6-7). Trailing by that 7-1 margin, PV plated five fourth-inning runs to pull back within 7-6. In the fifth, it topped Franklinville’s six-run frame with an eight-run outburst to go up 14-7 and then plated two more in the sixth to seal it.
“THINGS went a little bit south in the fourth and we didn’t respond to adversity the way they did,” Mitrowski acknowledged. “We scored six and they took the momentum right back (with eight). That was a little disappointing, but if you look at the hits in the game, they had 10 more hits than we did (14-4) and that was the difference.”
Pine Valley also got a strong outing from Travis West, who struck out 10 (with four walks) over five-plus innings while helping to limit the FCS Panthers to just four hits. That offset what ended up being a solid day from Franklinville starter Logan Frank, who struck out eight, walked three and had the Panthers in it until running into trouble in the fifth.
“They just swung the bats a lot better overall,” Mitrowski added. “We got a good start from Logan; I was pretty happy with the way he pitched. We just didn’t string enough hits together, which isn’t the first time that happened.”
Frank logged a three-run triple as part of that six-run inning while Matt Peters singled and drove in a run. Two of its eighth-graders, Matt Spittler and Isaac Towne, added singles for Franklinville (4-8).
Despite a tough finish to the season, Mitrowski could take solace in the fact the Panthers return all but two players (Logan Frank and Peters), including ace pitcher Blake Frank, next year, and gave themselves a chance at bringing home a title after starting the year 2-7.
“We didn’t know what to expect going into this year (with the pandemic and having such a young roster),” he said. “You can’t really get too much younger (than we are), and look what happens today, they had two of our four hits.
“We’re happy that we were (here today), for sure, and with how those young guys have played all year. It was a great experience for them this year, playing a lot of good competition and playing in a big game today against a more experienced team. It’s a great thing for us for the future bringing so many guys back.”
AT SOUTH DAYTON
R H E
Frank 100 600 0 — 7 4 3 Pine Val. 010 582 x — 16 14 5 Logan Frank (8 SO, 3 BB), Matt Peters (5) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Beau Bielecki Travis West (10 SO, 4 BB), Donovan Guglielmi (6) and George Kruszka
HR: David Hunt (PV)