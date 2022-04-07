FRANKLINVILLE — For awhile, it looked as though the Portville baseball team might cruise to its fifth one-sided win to start the year.
The Panthers, fueled by a seven-run third inning, held a 9-1 lead through three frames and extended the advantage to 13-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Franklinville, however, never laid down, responding with seven runs over the next two innings while threatening for more in that stretch.
And in the end, Portville was given its closest game of the young campaign.
Grant Sharp registered three hits and drove in a pair of runs and Portville wound up winning a high-scoring contest, 13-9, in CCAA Division III action on Wednesday night.
Nate Petryszak tossed five strong innings for PCS, striking out six with no walks while exiting with a 13-4 lead. But ultimately, this game came down to offense, as Portville finished with 14 hits to Franklinville’s 10.
Luke Petryszak (double) and Michael Cole both had two hits and drove in two runs while Drew Langdon (2 hits) doubled with one RBI and Dakota Mascho also had a pair of hits for Portville. For Franklinville (0-1), Beau Bielecki and Bretton Blecha both had two hits with two RBI, Jacob Dahlke (double) had two hits and drove in one run and Blake Frank cracked an RBI triple.
FCS could take some solace in the outcome, given it was the Panthers’ first game to Portville’s fifth and that it made it a close game in the end. And its bottom of the order was the spark, coach Reed Mitrowski said.
“It was nice to see, we had some timely hitting at the bottom of the order,” Mitrowski said. “They sparked a little bit of that offense, because we started out dry for those first two innings. It wasn’t until the third that we got anything going, and that was our No. 9 hitter.
“Once we kind of got rolling, we had a few timely hits and we had the pressure on them at one point, in the sixth with one out and the bases loaded; we could have made it even more interesting with another hit. We ended the game with two guys on and one of our best hitters up.”
He added, “The big difference was we had a couple of ill-timed errors (4 in total), and they really almost never did. Just the big third inning was the difference.”
CCAA III
Salamanca 10, Randolph 0, 5 innings
SALAMANCA — Jaxson Ross threw a five-inning complete game, striking out 10 and walking one to lead Salamanca to a 3-0 start and its first league win.
Ross held Randolph to one hit, by the Cardinals’ Joe Bohall. He helped his own cause, hitting 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and two runs.
“It’s pretty obvious from the linescore, we rode the coattails of Jaxson Ross tonight,” coach Greg Herrick said. “We didn’t have to play a lot of defense, Jaxson took care of that for us. He pounded the strike zone and had his off speed pitches working well.”
Randolph fell to 1-1 (0-1 league).
Jake Herrick (double, walk) and Zaron Tucker were both 2-for-3 for the Warriors and scored two runs each.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 19, Hinsdale 6, 5 inn.
HINSDALE — Benson McCumiskey struck out eight and allowed just two hits (with six walks) in tossing all five innings for Cuba-Rushford.
McCumiskey also doubled to the wall. Noah Siegel went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Rebels, who put up a 10-spot in the fourth inning to pull away from an early 6-2 advantage.
Ethan Cashimere doubled while Tucker Schwartz added the other hit for Hinsdale (0-1).
CCAA I
Gowanda 14, Allegany-Limestone 1, 5 inn.
GOWANDA — John Ondus fanned nine over four innings and defending Class C champion Gowanda allowed just two hits in the win.
Maddox Browning ripped a three-run triple as part of a five-run third inning that made it 14-0. Ondus finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Caleb Strade and Sean Conroy collected the two hits for Allegany-Limestone (1-2), which was hampered by six walks and three errors.
“We gave them a lot of free bases and they’re a good team, they took advantage,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “Starting the season with Portville (an 11-0 loss) and Gowanda, that’s probably two teams I’d expect to be in the ‘C’ final.
“We just gotta get better; throw more strikes and have more aggressive at-bats.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 10, Springville/West Valley 4
ARCADE — A day after pulling out a wild 15-12 win over Springville/WV, Pioneer won in more convincing fashion.
Judd Ellis struck out 10 over five innings and Zack Carter was 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored to lead the Panthers (3-0). Pioneer jumped out to an 8-0 lead, highlighted by a six-run third inning.
“The nice thing was, even though Zack had the four hits, we were really balanced,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “All nine starters had a hit and eight of nine guys had an RBI, so it was nice.”
NON-LEAGUE
Bolivar-Richburg 9, Coudersport 2
BOLIVAR — Trey Buchholz and Caden Allen combined to allow just two hits and Bolivar-Richburg struck early in winning an intriguing interstate battle.
Aydin Sisson went 3-for-4 and Reiss Gaines was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Wolverines (3-0), who went up 5-0 in the first two innings and tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth after Coudy made it 5-2.
Sawyer Johnson added a hit and also drove in a pair.
“Coudersport’s a strong program and very well-coached,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “We had some outstanding plays in the field early on and got some key hits at key times. Up and down our lineup, (we’ve) got guys contributing and pitchers are throwing strikes.”
Wyatt Daisley and Gavyn Ayers had the two hits for the Falcons.