FRANKLINVILLE — It was a back-and-forth game between two teams hungry for their first win.
The West Valley softball team jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Franklinville answered with a four-spot. The Wildcats again took control before the Panthers snatched the advantage once more. And in the end, Franklinville was the team left standing.
Ava McKune hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie and lift the Panthers to a 7-6, extra-inning triumph in a CCAA I East matchup on Friday night.
Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, West Valley managed to tie it on an RBI single from Nadia Tucker before holding Franklinville in the bottom half. The Wildcats then loaded the bases in the eighth, but failed to score, before McKune delivered the game-winner.
Tarryn Herman struck out 15 and walked six for the Panthers while Lauren Frascella fanned 10, but walked 11 for West Valley. The Wildcats (0-4) doubled up FCS (1-2) on hits, 12-6, but were doomed by a handful of fielding errors.
“We’re inexperienced,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “We had some costly mistakes, we walked 11 and that’s just stuff we’ve got to tighten up.
“We needed a run in the top of the seventh and we got it; we needed another in the eighth and came up shot. (But) it was a back-and-forth, exciting game. It was just good to see some competition for these girls, who haven’t played in so long. Being in a close game was a good learning experience.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IBolivar-Richburg 20, Fillmore 2, 5 inn.RICHBURG — Jessica Majot, Jianna Nix and Kelsey Pacer launched back-to-back-to-back fourth-inning home runs to power Bolivar-Richburg.
Madigan Harris went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, triple and four RBI, Paityn Johnston was 4-for-4 and McKinlee Harris finished 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Wolverines (8-1), who have won seven-straight.
Nix fanned seven with one walk while scattering five hits to earn the win. Lizzy Nugent went 2-for-3 with a home run for Fillmore (2-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 15, Andover 14BELFAST — After trailing for the majority of the game, Belfast rallied for five runs in the sixth before hanging on for the league win.
Sandra Gilford went 4-for-5 while Mary Hamer and Anna Drozdowski both finished 2-for-4 for the Bulldogs (5-2). Emma Sullivan struck out six batters while walking two over seven innings.
For Andover (1-5), Emma Terhune and Kelsie Niedermaier each went 2-for-4.
CCAA I WESTFredonia 9, Olean 1FREDONIA — Olean suffered its first loss after notching a pair of wins to start the season.
Fredonia moved to 5-0, with three of those wins coming by eight runs or more.