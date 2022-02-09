FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville girls basketball team used a balanced scoring effort to top Cattaraugus-Little Valley for the second time this season.
Six players tallied between four and eight points as the Panthers down C-LV, 42-25, in a CCAA East matchup. Megan Jackson and Tarryn Herman led the way with eight points each while Sofia Bentley and Olivia Frank had seven apiece.
The Panthers jumped out to a 10-3 lead and maintained a cushion the rest of the way. After starts of 4-0 and 4-4, they’ve now won six in a row and eight of the last nine while moving to 12-5 on the season. They also maintained the No. 2 spot in the league standings (at 7-2) behind unbeaten Ellicottville.
Alex Minnekine led all scorers with 18 points for the Timberwolves (3-12).
CCAA EASTEllicottville 62, Forestville 14ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander piled up 22 points, including three 3-pointers, five steals and four assists to power Ellicottville.
Emilee Ruiz notched 13 points and six assists while Ryah Quinn grabbed 10 rebounds and added six steals for the Eagles. Ellicottville held a 16-0 lead after the first quarter and increased it to 31-2 at the break. Coach Tracy Rozler’s team has now won seven of its last eight and sits at 12-5 on the season, including a perfect 9-0 in league play.
Forestville fell to 0-13.
NORTH TIER LEAGUECoudersport 46, Austin 18COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Liz Frame scored 15 points, made three triples and nabbed four steals to spark Coudersport.
The Falcons (14-6) grabbed control with a 17-2 run in the first quarter and stretched the lead to as many as 33 points. Sierra Myers scored 12 points and collected four boards to aid Coudersport’s effort.
Ella Brewer scored seven points for Austin (4-13).
AT FRANKLINVILLE Cattaraugus-LV (25)
Minnekine 6 4-8 18, Ly 2 0-3 5, Pilon 1 0-0 2, Osgood 0 0-2 0, Ruel 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 4-15 25.
Franklinville (42)
Pfeiffer 2 0-0 6, Jackson 3 2-4 8, Marchese 2 0-0 4, Bentley 3 1-2 7, Slavinski 1 0-0 2, Herman 2 3-5 8, Frank 2 3-4 7. Totals: 15 9-15 42. Cattaraugus-LV 3 9 19 25 Franklinville 10 18 32 42
Three-point goals: C-LV 3 (Minnekine 2, Ly); Frank. 3 (Pfeiffer 2, Herman). Total fouls: C-LV 18, Frank. 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT COUDERSPORT, Pa. Austin (18)
Nelson 0 2-2 2, Brewer 2 3-6 7, Horton 1 1-2 3, Rees 2 0-1 4, Welch 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 6-11 18.
Coudersport (46)
Wonderly 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 0-0 2, Porterfield 3 0-0 7, Frame 6 0-0 15, Chambers 2 0-2 4, Popchak 0 0-2 0, Ruter 1 0-0 3, Myers 6 0-0 12. Totals: 20 1-6 46. Austin 2 6 7 18 Coudersport 17 26 40 46
Three-point goals: Austin (none); Coudy 5 (Frame 3, Ruter, Porterfield). Total fouls: Austin 7, Coudy 11. Fouled out: None.