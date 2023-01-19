FRANKLINVILLE — Megan Jackson scored 26 of her team’s 45 points and helped the Franklinville girls basketball team avenge a postseason loss Thursday night.
The Panthers defeated Pine Valley, 45-42, in a CCAA East II game.
Jackson poured in nine field goals including three 3-pointers. Sofia Bentley added 15 points in the victory for the Panthers (7-4), who improved to 3-0 in league play.
For Pine Valley (4-8, 2-2), Danica Farnham scored 10 points.
“Just super proud of my girls,” Franklinville coach Samantha Kuhn said. “Pine Valley knocked us out of the playoffs last year so my girls really wanted this and they fought hard. Pine Valley is a great team and put up a tough fight.”
While Franklinville was without its top rebounder, Olivia Frank, due to injury, “the girls all worked together to make up for that,” Kuhn said.
CCAA EAST IFalconer 49, Salamanca 29FALCONER — Leading 17-12 at halftime, Falconer extended its lead with a 21-8 third quarter to pull away from Salamanca.
Dani Krenzer led Falconer (8-4, 3-1) with 17 points while Augustine Krenzer had 12 points.
Lezly McComber led Salamanca (5-6, 1-3) with 11 points.
Portville 44, Gowanda 30GOWANDA — Lilly Bentley paced Portville (9-1, 4-0) with 15 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Ava Haynes added 11 points and six boards, Jackie Scanlon scored 10 points and Teagan Kosinski had three assists and six boards.
Chloe Luther led Gowanda (5-7, 1-3) with 12 points.
“We set the tone early, jumping out to a 24-5 halftime lead,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Everyone got to play quality minutes and contribute to the league win.”
CCAA EAST IIEllicottville 69, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 15CATTARAUGUS — Dalayla Alexander scored a game-high 17 points to lead Ellicottville (8-4, 4-0), while Allison Rowland had a near-triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, five assists and a block.
Alexander also had seven rebounds and six steals. Addison John marked 12 points with five steals while Natalee Leiper added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ryah Quinn grabbed seven rebounds and made two blocks.
Rebeka Butcher scored six points to lead Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-11, 0-5).
CCAA WEST I
Dunkirk 57, Olean 56DUNKIRK — A desperate rally for Olean fell just short as the Huskies outscored Dunkirk 21-13 in the fourth quarter but could not defeat the Marauders.
Leah Williams scored a game-high 28 points for Olean (4-6, 1-3) while Olivia Kratts added 10 points.
Molly Dicara led Dunkirk (6-5, 3-1) with 18 points while Alyssa Salerno and Anadallane Rodriguez had 13 points each.
Allegany-Limestone 44, Fredonia 35FREDONIA — Allegany-Limestone claimed its first victory of the season, outscoring Fredonia 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
Maddie Callen led the Gators (1-10, 1-3) with 25 points and nine rebounds.
For Fredonia (3-9, 0-4), Ella Koopman had 13 points.
AT FALCONER Salamanca (29)
K. Crouse 3 0-0 6, M. Crouse 2 0-0 4, Abrams 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 2 1-2 5, McComber 5 1-4 11. Totals: 13 2-6 29.
Falconer (49)
A. Krenzer 4 3-4 12, D. Krenzer 6 4-6 17, E. Zaranek 0 2-2 2, M. Zaranek 2 0-2 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, Holberg 1 0-0 2, Lynn 3 0-0 6, Neal 0 2-4 2. Totals: 18 11-18 00. Salamanca 4 12 20 29 Falconer 15 17 38 49
Three-point goals: Sala. 1 (Abrams); Falconer 3 (D. Krenzer 2, A. Krenzer). Total fouls: Sala. 12, Falconer 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT GOWANDA Portville (44)
Kosinski 1 1-2 3, DeFazio 1 0-0 3, Haynes 3 5-6 11, Scanlon 3 2-3 10, Dickerson 0 2-2 2, Bentley 6 3-5 15. Totals: 14 13-18 44.
Gowanda (30)
Stearns 1 0-0 3, C. Scanlan 4 1-6 9, Stevens 0 3-4 3, L. Scanlan 1 0-0 3, Luther 5 0-3 12. Totals: 11 4-13 30. Portville 16 24 39 44 Gowanda 1 5 18 30
Three-point goals: Portville 3 (Scanlon 2, DeFazio); Gowanda 4 (Luther 2, L. Scanlan, Stearns). Total fouls: Portville 11, Gowanda 18. Fouled out:
Gamble (G).
AT FRANKLINVILLE Pine Valley (42)
Farnham 5 0-0 10, Hohl 3 0-0 6, Hardy 3 1-2 7, D. West 3 1-1 9, Hayes 2 0-0 4, Libbey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 2-3 42.
Franklinville (45)
Marchese 1 0-2 2, Jackson 9 5-9 26, Bentley 6 3-6 15, Spittler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-17 45. Pine Valley 8 16 31 42 Franklinville 9 18 31 45
Three-point goals: PV 2 (D. West 2); F’ville 3 (Jackson 3). Total fouls: PV 16, F’ville 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT CATTARAUGUS Ellicottville (69)
Hurlburt 1 0-0 2, Alexander 5 5-5 17, John 7 0-2 12, Quinn 3 0-0 6, Finn 0 2-2 2, Rowland 5 0-0 10, Northrup 2 0-0 6, Leiper 5 0-0 10, Marsh 2 0-2 4. Totals: 29 7-14 69.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (15)
West 1 0-0 2, Benzel 1 0-0 2, Gassman 0 2-2 2, R. Butcher 3 0-0 6, B. Butcher 0 1-4 4, Osgood 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 3-8 15. Ellicottville 11 30 48 69 Catt-LV 6 11 13 15
Three-point goals: E’ville 4 (Alexander 2, Northrup 2); CLV 0. Total fouls: E’ville 14, CLV 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUNKIRK Olean (56)
Finch 1 1-4 4, Campbell 2 0-2 5, Fayson 2 2-4 7, Kratts 4 0-0 10, Bates 0 2-2 2, Williams 11 4-6 28. Totals: 20 9-18 56.
Dunkirk (57)
Salerno 6 0-0 13, Dicara 9 0-1 18, Karin 4 1-1 9, Pacheco 1 2-2 4, Rodriguez 4 4-8 13. Totals: 25 7-12 57. Olean 17 28 35 56 Dunkirk 14 38 44 57
Three-point goals: Olean 7 (Williams 2, Kratts 2, Finch, Campbell, Fayson); Dunkirk 2 (Salerno, Rodriguez). Total fouls: Olean 17, Dunkirk 18. Fouled out: Kratts (O),
Willams (O), Salerno (D).
AT FREDONIA Allegany-Limestone (44)
Callen 7 11-14 25, Giardini 0 2-6 2, Fisher 2 0-0 4, Herzog 2 3-4 7, Klice 1 0-0 2, Kahm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 16-24 44.
Fredonia (35)
Lucas 2 0-0 4, Puzzi 2 0-0 4, Delcamp 1 0-0 2, Koopman 5 3-4 13, Wegrzynowski 1 2-3 4, Matos 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 7-11 35. Allegany-Lime. 11 23 27 44 Fredonia 7 14 26 35
Three-point goals: A-L 0; Fred. 0. Total fouls: A-L 20, Fred. 16. Fouled out: Klice (A-L).