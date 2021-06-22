NORTH COLLINS — Beau Bielecki was likely just trying to get something going.
Instead, he wound up changing things entirely.
With the Franklinville baseball team trailing 4-3 in its final at-bats, the freshman catcher notched what appeared to be a leadoff double. But when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Bielecki came all the way home, plating the tying run right away on a quasi-home run — a double and two-base error.
And the Panthers, who followed with another couple of baserunners, seized the momentum.
Eighth-grader Bretton Blecha knocked home Blake Frank with the go-ahead run and No. 3 Franklinville held on in the bottom half as it rallied for a dramatic 5-4 road triumph over second-seeded North Collins in a Section 6 Class D semifinal on Tuesday.
It was a rubber-match victory for the Panthers (4-7), who split a pair of league contests with NC, taking the first meeting, 7-0, before suffering a 14-4, five-inning loss in Game 2, which set the stage for its revenge. And it propelled coach Reed Mitrowski’s young team into Thursday’s championship, where it will play at No. 1 Pine Valley (5-7) at 5 p.m.
“It was a nice win,” Mitrowski acknowledged afterward.
On a day where offensive production was hard to come by, Bielecki finished with a pair of hits and two runs scored. Logan Frank, eighth-grader Isaac Towne and freshman Noah Shenk, whom Mitrowski noted as having “a nice game at third base” all added one hit for the Panthers.
Instead of its bats, Franklinville was opportunistic, taking advantage of five errors, including the big one in the seventh inning. That helped to offset a superb outing from North Collins’ Tony Puckhaber, who racked up 14 strikeouts (2 walks) while scattering seven hits in a complete-game effort.
“Big time, really,” Mitrowski said, when asked if the Eagles’ mistakes made the difference. “Beau had the only extra-base hit; I don’t think they had any extra-base hits. Their starter threw really well, he’s a nice player. We took advantage of a couple costly mistakes from them.”
Blake Frank had a strong outing for the Panthers, striking out six and overcoming eight walks while he and Logan Frank combined to scatter six hits. Up 3-1 after 4 ½, Franklinville surrendered a three-run fifth before erasing the deficit with its two-run seventh.
North Collins finished the season 4-8.
SECTION 6 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
CLASS C SEMIFINAL
Portville 10, Chautauqua Lake 1
PORTVILLE — For the second-straight night, as its bats were challenged again by a strong opponent, Portville used aggressive baserunning and its own shutdown pitching to advance.
Brooke DeYoe had no strikeouts, but allowed just one run on four hits and issued just two walks to help offset any offensive shortcomings. The second-seeded Panthers (16-1) stole bases, moved runners and took advantage of mistakes while still churning out enough runs to win comfortably.
Their reward: A fourth-straight trip to the sectional championship game — with one year off in between — where they’re scheduled to play at top-seeded Falconer (13-2) on Thursday afternoon.
Teagan Kosinki (2 stolen bases) went 2-for-5 with two runs while Mallory Welty was 2-for-4 and Faith Capito had a hit, three runs and three stolen bases for the Panthers, who managed 10 runs off 10 singles. DeYoe helped her cause by scoring three times and driving in one run and Mia Hlasnick had two runs and also stole a base.
Portville, which has won two Class C titles in the last three years, including the 2019 C-1 crown, jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and added three more runs in the fourth to take control. Up 7-1 in the sixth, it tacked on three more runs to seal it.
“We jumped out to that (early) lead, and that helped take the pressure off a little bit,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “It was kind of another small-ball effort. We were moving baserunners, making smart decisions. I was proud of the way (we handled adversity) … we were a little more aggressive on the base paths tonight, and it worked to our advantage.
“Up 4-0 was a nice lead to start off with, but Chautauqua Lake is very good. We were fortunate to capitalize on some things and to make some good plays defensively.”
Olivia Harrington and Cayzlee Johnson combined to strike out five (3 walks) while surrendering 10 hits for No. 3 Chautauqua Lake (12-2). Harrington singled and stole a base while Jenna Waters had an RBI single.
CLASS B1 SEMIFINAL
Lake Shore 7, Olean 6
ANGOLA — Olean took an upset bid into the seventh inning, leading 6-5, but two runs off the bat of Lake Shore’s Katie DIMartino sent the Huskies home in heartbreaking, walk-off fashion.
Undefeated Lake Shore, seeded second in B1, opened the bottom of the seventh with two hits, followed by an intentional walk, to load the bases with two outs. Olean got one out before DiMartino’s walk-off two-run hit.
“This one is going to hurt for a while but I am so proud of how the girls fought today,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “Going into today’s game, not many people gave us a chance to win this one.
“We put ourselves in a great spot but just could not finish. We will learn from this game and get better as coaches and players.”
Emma Edwards tripled and Amy Campbell had a bases-clearing triple for No. 6 Olean (8-7). Kiley Anastasia struck out four, walked two and allowed nine hits. Olean trailed 3-1 after two innings but took the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth.
For Lake Shore (18-0), Gabby Rodriguez, Carly Fraser, and Alyssa Chapman all had three hits. Liz Janzynski struck out one and walked three while limiting Olean to five hits.
AT NORTH COLLINS
