FRANKLINVILLE — With three players tallying 13 points or more, the Franklinville boys basketball team found some balanced scoring in its playoff opener to get past a challenge from Maple Grove.

The No. 6 Panthers (10-11) scored 43 second-half points on the way to a 64-55 first-round victory over No. 11 Maple Grove (7-14) in the Section 6 Class D playoffs.

