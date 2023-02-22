FRANKLINVILLE — With three players tallying 13 points or more, the Franklinville boys basketball team found some balanced scoring in its playoff opener to get past a challenge from Maple Grove.
The No. 6 Panthers (10-11) scored 43 second-half points on the way to a 64-55 first-round victory over No. 11 Maple Grove (7-14) in the Section 6 Class D playoffs.
After its offense slowed down with five points in the second quarter, Franklinville trailed 23-21 at halftime. But the Panthers outscored the Red Dragons 19-11 in the third quarter and 24-21 in the fourth to hold off Maple Grove.
Beau Bielecki (four steals) and Grant Cornell (six rebounds) had 14 points each for Franklinville while Bretton Blecha marked a double-double of 13 points, 14 rebounds to go with his seven assists.
“They put a lot of pressure on us in the second quarter and we went down at halftime,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said, “but we made a couple adjustments and had some kids that just stepped up and played a huge part (in the win) tonight.
“In the fourth quarter, we had two freshmen combine for 14 of our 24 points. (We had) such balanced scoring tonight, everybody stepped up and hit shots when we needed it. Just an absolute, great team effort tonight.”
Franklinville visits No. 3 North Collins (10-8) Friday night for a Class D quarterfinal.
For Maple Grove, Jack Mansfield scored 14 points, Marcus Laney added 11 points and Colin McPherson had 10 points.
GIRLS
IAC
New Life Christian 58, Archbishop Walsh 10
OLEAN — Marceline Hutter poured in 26 points to lead New Life Christian (15-4), which improved to 4-0 in IAC play.
Brightleen Ngunyi added 10 points in the victory for New Life.
Archbishop Walsh’s Payton Howard led her team with four points, including the game’s only 3-pointer.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Bolivar-Richburg 64, Byron-Bergen 36
BERGEN — No. 6 Byron-Bergen (13-8) advanced with a first-round victory as Dayanara Caballero scored a game-high 14 points.
Kendall Phillips and Gabby Graf added 12 points each for B-B.
Malayna Ayers scored 11 points to lead No. 11 Bolivar-Richburg, which closed its season at 7-14. Carmen Crowley and Raegan Giardini added eight points each.