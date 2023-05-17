RANDOLPH — Jacob Dahlke and Brady Tatlow both had a hit and drove in three runs as the Franklinville baseball team ended its regular season with a convincing win.

The Panthers downed Randolph 12-0 in five innings while completing a season sweep of the series after edging the Cardinals, 14-13, in a wild affair back on April 28.

Collin Mooney singled and scored twice and Isaac Towne singled and scored twice for the Panthers (7-9 7-7). Up 2-0, FCS used a four-run third and six-run fourth to pull away. The Panthers had just four hits but took advantage of 11 walks and four errors.

Bretton Blecha fanned nine while allowing just three hits in a five-inning shutout.

“It was nice to finish on a high note,” Franklinville Reed Mitrowski said. To put up the amount of runs that we did and get points for seeding at the end of the year is really important; we want to try to get a home playoff game.

“It was good to finish on a high note after our heartbreaker at Silver Creek the other night (a 9-8 walkoff loss).”

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Fillmore 19, Hinsdale 4, 5 innings

FILLMORE — In its penultimate game of the regular season, Fillmore belted three home runs en route to victory.

Zach Sisson went 3-for-4 with four RBI, Mitchell Ward was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Damon Potter was 2-for-4 with a double — and all three went deep for the Eagles (14-1). Brent Zubikowski added two hits and three RBI.

Fillmore rattled off 12 third-inning runs to pull away from a 6-3 lead through two innings. Kalan Beardsley allowed just one hit over four innings.

Xander Pascucci (RBI) and Robert Childs (run scored) both had a hit for Hinsdale.

NON-LEAGUE

Hornell 1, Wellsville 0

WELLSVILLE — For the second time this season, Hornell edged Wellsville by a run after winning 5-4 earlier in the year.

The Lions (8-11) will conclude the regular season today in a rematch against Cuba-Rushford.

Fredonia 10, Pioneer 2

FREDONIA — Playing its third game in three days following back-to-back wins over Lackawanna, Pioneer fell short.

The Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Hillbillies (10-4) responded with four runs in each of their next two at-bats to take control.

Pioneer closes the season today at Eden.

AT FILLMORE

;R;H;E

Hinsdale;030;01;—;4;3;5

Fillmore;33(12);1x;—;19;14;1

Henry Schwartz (3 SO, 8 BB), Elliott (4) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Peyton Keller

Kalan Beardsley (1 SO, 2 BB), Brayden Hennard (5) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski

HR: Mitchell Ward (F), Damon Potter (F), Zach Sisson (F)

 

AT RANDOLPH

;R;H;E

Franklinville;114;60;—;12;4;2

Randolph;000;00;—;0;3;4

Bretton Blecha (9 SO, 4 BB) and Beau Bielecki

Michael Bohall (2 SO, 10 BB), H. Flood (4) (4 SO, 1 BB) and E. Bryan

