RANDOLPH — Jacob Dahlke and Brady Tatlow both had a hit and drove in three runs as the Franklinville baseball team ended its regular season with a convincing win.
The Panthers downed Randolph 12-0 in five innings while completing a season sweep of the series after edging the Cardinals, 14-13, in a wild affair back on April 28.
Collin Mooney singled and scored twice and Isaac Towne singled and scored twice for the Panthers (7-9 7-7). Up 2-0, FCS used a four-run third and six-run fourth to pull away. The Panthers had just four hits but took advantage of 11 walks and four errors.
Bretton Blecha fanned nine while allowing just three hits in a five-inning shutout.
“It was nice to finish on a high note,” Franklinville Reed Mitrowski said. To put up the amount of runs that we did and get points for seeding at the end of the year is really important; we want to try to get a home playoff game.
“It was good to finish on a high note after our heartbreaker at Silver Creek the other night (a 9-8 walkoff loss).”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 19, Hinsdale 4, 5 innings
FILLMORE — In its penultimate game of the regular season, Fillmore belted three home runs en route to victory.
Zach Sisson went 3-for-4 with four RBI, Mitchell Ward was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Damon Potter was 2-for-4 with a double — and all three went deep for the Eagles (14-1). Brent Zubikowski added two hits and three RBI.
Fillmore rattled off 12 third-inning runs to pull away from a 6-3 lead through two innings. Kalan Beardsley allowed just one hit over four innings.
Xander Pascucci (RBI) and Robert Childs (run scored) both had a hit for Hinsdale.
NON-LEAGUE
Hornell 1, Wellsville 0
WELLSVILLE — For the second time this season, Hornell edged Wellsville by a run after winning 5-4 earlier in the year.
The Lions (8-11) will conclude the regular season today in a rematch against Cuba-Rushford.
Fredonia 10, Pioneer 2
FREDONIA — Playing its third game in three days following back-to-back wins over Lackawanna, Pioneer fell short.
The Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but the Hillbillies (10-4) responded with four runs in each of their next two at-bats to take control.
Pioneer closes the season today at Eden.