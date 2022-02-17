CATTARAUGUS — Blake Frank carried the scoring load for Franklinville (13-7) posting 38 points and three 3-pointers in a CCAA East victory over Cattaraugus-Little Valley Thursday night.
Franklinville won 83-60 thanks to a strong second half.
Trailing by three at the mid-way break, the Eagles outscored Cattaraugus-Little Valley (12-7) 49-23. Beau Bielecki scored 27 points and hit one three for Franklinville.
Johnny Visnesky dropped in 17 points and Josh Halterman helped with 12 to lead C-LV.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IFillmore 64, Genesee Valley 43BELMONT — Will Roeske scored 18 points on buried two 3-pointers to lift Fillmore (15-4) to a win and sweep of the season series against Genesee Valley (4-16).
Roeske dropped in 13 points in the first period to guide the Eagles to a 17-point advantage. Carter Sisson tacked on six in the first and 11 points total to aid Fillmore’s effort.
G-V made the game competitive, scoring 24 points in the fourth period. Brayden Cooper had 12 points and Thai Norasethaporn tallied 11.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIAndover/Whitesville 40, Houghton 37HOUGHTON — Josh Waters scored 12 points and C.J. Estep poured in 11 more to lead Andover/Whitesville (7-12) to come back from a 12-point first quarter deficit.
Trailed 14-2 after the first period and 20-11 at halftime, the Panthers turned to post-up offense. A/W scored 29 points in the second half to charge back and win.
“In the second half they really started to get the ball inside and post their guys up,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “We played some bad post defense and they offensive rebounded really well.”
Houghton (4-12) shot the ball effectively from three. Malachi DeGoyler (17 points) and James Adenuga (11 points) each connected on three triples.
CCAA CENTRAL
Randolph 73, Portville 33
PORTVILLE — Randolph (19-1) shot the lights out on the road, making 18 3-pointers on the way to finishing a 12-0 run through a CCAA Central championship.
Drew Hind led the Cardinals with 25 points, Carson Conley had 22 points and Jaiden Huntington had 11 points. Randolph led 19-10 after the first and pulled away to a 48-25 halftime lead.
For Portville (8-12), Maxx Yehl and Luke Petruzzi had eight points each.
IAC
New Life Christian 61, Gow School 45
SOUTH WALES — Timothy Hutter scored 45 points and posted a career-high 17 rebounds to carry the offensive load and guide New LIfe Christian (13-6) to victory.
Tied at the half, Hutter exploded for 13 points in the third period to extend NLC’s lead over Gow School to 11. Hutter connected on three 3-pointers.
“He had a terrific game and really was doing everything right,” NLC coach Jim Hutter said. “It is the second most points he has scored in a game.”
Tomas Cuesta scored 16 points and Gow found the basket on six triples in their efforts.
NON-LEAGUE
Wellsville 69, Archbishop Walsh 28
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar put together a dominant performance on the glass grabbing 21 rebounds and scoring 22 points to lead Wellsville (11-8).
The Lions outscored Archbishop Walsh 39-11 in the second half to earn the win. Eleven different players scored for Wellsville.
Russell Maine posted 17 points and connected on three 3-points to aid Walsh’s effort.