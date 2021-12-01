FRANKLINVILLE — It was the first reported game of the 2021-22 Big 30 basketball season. Why not have it be, almost undoubtedly, one of the most unbelievable games in local hoops history?
On the surface, there was no overly compelling pregame storyline; it was billed as a battle between two mostly solid teams from last year who seem poised to take another step forward this winter. In reality, however, there was no shortage of plot points — each a little more difficult to fathom than the next — in this Day 1 showdown between the Franklinville and New Life Christian boys.
The headline would read something like this: Blake Frank, a returning first team league all-star, scored an incredible 60 points to lead the Panthers to a wild 96-94 double-overtime victory over New Life in a non-league game on Tuesday. But there was so much more to it than that.
FRANK WAS part of an all-time great Big 30 scoring battle, outdueling New Life’s Timothy Hutter, who was nearly his equal with 58 points.
Frank made 22 shots, including six treys and went 10-of-14 from the line. Hutter matched that field goal total, hit three 3s and was 11-of-15 at the stripe. Both got off to spectacular starts in their senior seasons after turning in Big 30 all-star-caliber campaigns a year ago.
Beyond that, however, was a wild back-and-forth affair in which the Panthers almost had it won in regulation, NLC charged ahead in OT and Franklinville finished it off in the second extra period … shorthanded.
Due to COVID-related issues, the Panthers were down four players and had just six eligible for their opening game. They then lost three players at various points in the fourth quarter and the two OTS to foul outs (Noah Shenk in the fourth, Beau Bielecki midway through the first OT and Michael Stewart late in the second OT), meaning they went from five, to four to just three players on the court for the game’s final three minutes.
And somehow, with just a one-point lead when down to their final three, they managed to pull out the victory.
“We came back from one-point down three times with the three players,” FCS coach Scott Shenk said. “Jacob Vahlke hit a huge layup for us, Blake hit two big free throws to put us back up one. Blake hit another free throw at the end to put us back up two. He missed the second, but (Connor) Terwilliger got the rebound and time ran out with him scrapping for the rebound.”
Summing up the frantic and frenzied nature, Shenk added: “Right before the half, we were up 38-35 and the Hutter kid sticks a 3 to tie it. Then, with under five seconds left, Blake comes down and sticks a Steph Curry-like 3 to make it 41-38 at the halftime buzzer.”
TERWILLIGER grabbed 15 total rebounds and Shenk chipped in 11 points. Frank added four steals and four assists and Bielecki and Stewart also had four helpers for the Panthers. In addition to Hutter’s 58, Prince Terrison had 24 while three total New Life players accounted for the team’s 94 points. Trailing by 10 (60-50) through three quarters, NLC outscored Franklinville 21-11 in the final frame to force OT and only add to what both coaches called a “crazy” night.
“Never,” said Shenk, when asked if he’s ever seen anything approaching the multiple layers that came together Tuesday. “With those two boys going at it, with how we had to finish the game … the thing is, they went box-and-one on Blake and Hutter was the one. He did it all for them. Those two boys just went back-and-forth at it. It was unreal to watch them. The Hutter kid is the real deal.”
The other wrinkle was the audience. Last year, Franklinville began the season in an empty gym and allowed only two tickets per player toward the end of the year while continuing to be cautious of COVID. Tuesday’s affair took place in front of the first full home crowd since the end of the 2019-20 season.
“It was so good to have fans back in the stands … that’s what everyone was talking about afterward — that they got to see it in person,” Shenk said. “It was wild for us. Both sides had great fans tonight.”
Of everything that unfolded, Shenk was proudest of his team’s resolve, especially in the two extra frames.
“The adversity that those boys came through tonight, playing down with four, then down to three …,” said Shenk, who implemented a diamond-, then triangle-only defense down the stretch. “We missed a layup that would have iced the game before overtime, then we kind of threw it away and let them come back down and tie it back up. But for them to not hang their heads and keep playing, still believing …
“Then going down to three players and STILL keeping their way about them, my hats off to those boys. I don’t know how they did it, but they did, and we couldn’t have been prouder of them for how they battled through.”
